"Each time he does something I go ‘Did I do that?'" - John McEnroe on Nick Kyrgios

John McEnroe believes Nick Kyrgios is an "incredible talent" who is well-liked by his fellow players and fans.

Kyrgios is currently in New York competing in the US Open. He beat Thanasi Kokkinakis and Benjamin Bonzi to book his place in the third round, where he is set to face J.J. Wolf. In the doubles, he has partnered with compatriot Kokkinakis to win their opening-round clash against Hugo Gaston and Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, former World No. 1 McEnroe recalled his erratic behavior that overshadowed his achievements for much of his career.

“I think I was right most of the time. That doesn’t mean I went about it in the right way,” he said, adding, “Knock on wood, I feel like I’m in a pretty good place now. The effort that I’ve made to get there, that’s been like a roller coaster in a lot of ways, but it’s been a hell of a ride. So I look at it that way and I feel like I’m in a pretty good place in my life right now.”

Behavioral traits-wise, Kyrgios is popularly considered McEnroe's successor on the ATP tour. The combustible Australian has always divided opinion with his outbursts and statements. However, McEnroe sees the 27-year-old in a positive light.

“Each time he does something I go, ‘Did I do that?’ I like Nick as a person. I think he’s a smart kid. He moves the needle. I think the players like him. A lot of fans like him. There’s a lot of talk about him. He’s an incredible talent,” he said.

However, the major differentiating factor between McEnroe and Kyrgios is the competitive spirit and hunger to win titles.

“Almost all athletes have that fear of failure, and the question is not whether or not you have that. It’s how you handle it. Can you go out there and consistently give the effort that’s expected of a professional athlete who’s getting rewarded handsomely for their services? That’s the only issue that I’ve had with Nick over the years,” he said.

“I tried to model myself after [Jimmy] Connors, giving that type of effort. How hard did I try? Did I give it my best? And I think for the most part I feel like I did that, and I feel too often Nick just mails it in. And that’s just not good for him or good for the sport,” he added.

Nick Kyrgios fined for spitting and obscenities at 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has picked up several fines this year.

Nick Kyrgios was fined $7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round win at the US Open on Wednesday. The fine is said to be the largest handed out to a player at the tournament so far.

During the clash with Benjamin Bonzi, the Australian used profanity towards someone in the crowd and later yelled at those sitting in his player’s box, asking them to either be more supportive or leave.

He also argued with the chair umpire about someone smoking marijuana in the stadium, which he later claimed was not good for him as he suffers from asthma.

The 27-year-old is not new to being fined by tournament organizers. At the Miami Open this year, he picked up a total fine of $35,000 for four different offenses. At the Wimbledon Championships, where he finished as the runner-up, he picked up further fines for spitting towards a fan and an audible obscenity aimed at his fourth-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios is also being sued for defamation by a fan he accused of being "drunk out of her mind" during his defeat in the Wimbledon final.

