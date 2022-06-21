Eastbourne 2022: Serena Williams/Ons Jabeur 1R match: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Rothesay International

Serena Williams will make her long-awaited comeback to the professional tour at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne on Tuesday — albeit on the doubles court.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will partner singles World No. 4 Ons Jabeur at the WTA 500 event, the main draw action for which got underway on Sunday. The duo are slated to take on Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in their first match.

The news of Williams' comeback was confirmed last week when Wimbledon announced its first list of wildcard entries, with the American featuring on it alongside a host of Brits. Her participation in the doubles competition at Eastbourne was confirmed soon after.

@serenawilliams x The news is OUT @Ons_Jabeur are ready to pair up in Eastbourne! 🤩 The news is OUT 📰@serenawilliams x @Ons_Jabeur are ready to pair up in Eastbourne! 🤩 https://t.co/7goekAfqFg

Jabeur shared her excitement at partnering Williams, who was recently spotted practicing on grass ahead of her comeback, in a social media post.

The Tunisian, much like Williams, will not feature in the singles draw. Her name initially appeared on the entry list, but she chose to withdraw from the event and focus on playing doubles alongside Williams.

Jabeur comes into the tournament in red-hot form, having just lifted the trophy in Berlin — her second on grass. The Tunisian's versatile game and Williams' power make them a formidable team, one that most players will be looking to avoid in the draw.

Serena Williams/Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova/Sara Sorribes Tormo match schedule

Serena Williams last played a match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The Serena Williams/Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova/Sara Sorribes Tormo double encounter will be the final match on Centre Court on Tuesday, June 22.

Match timing: Not before 4.50 pm local time / 3.50 pm GMT / 11.50 pm ET / 9.20 pm IST

Serena Williams/Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova/Sara Sorribes Tormo streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the first round between Williams/Jabeur and Bouzkova/Sorribes Tormo live on the following channels and sites:

For fans watching in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the encounter will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video & BBC.

In Australia and France, the encounter will be telecast on beIN SPORTS.

Polish fans can catch Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur live on Canal+.

DAZN has television rights for the Eastbourne International in Spain, Canada and Japan.

The match will be live on the Tennis Channel in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands and USA.

Fans watching from Canada can tune into TSN for live action.

DigiSport is the official broadcast partner for the WTA 500 event in Hungary and Romania.

Fans in China can watch the encounter live on iQIYI, while it will also be broadcast on NowTV in Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

In the Czech Republic, Eastbourne International matches will be available on O2 TV.

Fans watching from Singapore can get a taste of the live action on Starhub.

The encounter will also be available in Italy on Supertennis.

