Eastbourne 2023: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money, and more | Rothesay International

The 49th edition of the Rothesay International will start on June 26, with some fine players competing.

Petra Kvitova won last year's tournament by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 in the final. The two will lock horns in the first round of this year's event.

Elena Rybakina is a heavy favorite to win in Eastbourne, but the likes of Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur, and Coco Gauff are all capable of contending for the title as well.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the WTA 500 event.

What is the Rothesay International?

The Rothesay International is a grass-court tournament that usually takes place in the month of June. The inaugural edition of the women's singles event took place in 1974, with Chris Evert winning it by beating Virginia Wade 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Martina Navratilova is the most successful player in the history of the tournament, with 11 titles to her name. Other past champions include Monica Seles, Justine Henin, and Lindsay Davenport.

Venue

The Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne, England, is the venue for the Rothesay International.

Players

Jessica Pegula in action at the French Open

Top seed Elena Rybakina will be a heavy favorite to win the Rothesay International given the kind of form she has been in so far this season. The Kazakh is a top player on grass and will be eager to have a few wins under her belt before her title defense at Wimbledon.

Second seed Caroline Garcia hasn't been in the best of form so far this season, but she can play well on grass and is capable of having a good run in Eastbourne if she is at her best.

Third seed Jessica Pegula will be eager to do well at the WTA 500 tournament following a disappointing third-round exit at the French Open. Fourth seed Ons Jabeur suffered an opening-round elimination in her title defense at the bett1open.

Reigning champion Petra Kvitova is the seventh seed and plays her best tennis on grass. The Czech is currently in the semifinals of the bett1open in Berlin, and we can expect some good performances from her in Eastbourne.

The likes of Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, and Beatriz Haddad Maia are all among the seeded players and are capable of challenging for the title.

Other players who are competing at the Rothesay International include Barbora Krejcikova.

Schedule

The main draw of the WTA 500 tournament will commence on June 26 with the opening round. The quarterfinals are set for June 30, while the semifinals will take place on July 1. The men's singles final is scheduled to take place on July 2.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the women's tournament at the Rothesay International is $780,637, with the singles champion earning $120,150 and 470 ranking points.

Here is the prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $120,150 470 Runner-up $74,161 305 Semifinals $43,322 185 Quarterfinals $21,075 100 Round 2 $11,500 55 Round 1 $8,310 1

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the WTA 500 tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video and BBC Digital.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

