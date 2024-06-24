Eastbourne 2024: Sofia Kenin vs Harriet Dart preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: [LL] Sofia Kenin vs [WC] Harriet Dart

Date: TBD

Tournament: Rothesay International 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Devonshire Park LTC, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC | Canada - TSN+

Sofia Kenin vs Harriet Dart preview

The second round of the 2024 Eastbourne International will witness Sofia Kenin and Harriet Dart lock horns in an exciting battle.

Dart, who had received a wildcard into the main draw, scored a hard-fought win over Marie Bouzkova in her opener. The Briton overcame some stiff resistance from her opponent to come through 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-4.

The win was just Dart's second on the surface this season (who otherwise has an 18-18 overall win-loss for 2024). She is playing her third grass court tournament of the season at the Rothesay International 2024.

Kenin had lost in the qualifiers but received a lucky loser entry into the main draw. (Image via Getty)

Sofia Kenin, meanwhile, has been given a second opportunity to make an impact here in Eastbourne. The American had lost to Viktorija Golubic in the qualifiers, managing just one game in the 6-0, 6-1 drubbing.

However, with top seed Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal, she finds herself in the second round of the main draw as a lucky loser. She will look to make the most of the chance to improve her modest 12-8 win-loss for the season.

Sofia Kenin vs Harriet Dart head-to-head

Sofia Kenin and Harriet Dart have never crossed paths on the Tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Sofia Kenin vs Harriet Dart odds

Sofia Kenin vs Harriet Dart prediction

Dart is playing in her third grasscourt event of the season. (Image via Getty)

Her 2024 record on grass notwithstanding, Harriet Dart is a solid player on the surface. The Briton enjoys playing on home soil, where most grass events are held, and did stage deep runs in Nottingham and Birmingham last year.

This year, she ran into tough opponents in the form of Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova and eventual Nottingham winner Katie Boulter.

In her opener in Eastbourne, Dart was back at her aggressive best. She won an impressive 61% points on the second serve return.

Sofia Kenin will need to be extra careful, especially given that her second serve is rather attackable. She looked completely out of sorts in her previous match, winning just the 20-odd points against Golubic.

Dart will be buoyed by a boisterous home crowd and the drive to do well in the last stop before Wimbledon. Unless Kenin can reset quickly, things look bleak for the American.

Pick: Dart to win in straight sets.