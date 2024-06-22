Eastbourne 2024: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money and more | Rothesay International

Madison Keys will be back in Eastbourne to defend her crown at the Rothesay International, which gets underway on Monday (June 24). She will be joined by a host of other title hopefuls led by top seed Elena Rybakina.

Also making a return to competition will be Karolina Muchova, while the likes of Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will give home fans a look to cheer for.

With the tournament being the last stop before Wimbledon, players will be keen on building some momentum. With only a couple of days left for main draw action to begin, here’s everything you need to know about Eastbourne 2024:

What is the Eastbourne International?

Being held since 1974, the Eastbourne International is one of the oldest tournaments to be a part of the tennis calendar. It is a part of the WTA 500 series, while an ATP 250 event is held simultaneously.

Former champions include the likes of Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Petra Kvitova, Jeļena Ostapenko and Karolina Pliskova. Madison Keys bagged the title last year, beating Daria Kastkina in the final.

Venue

The tournament is hosted on the outdoor hardcourts of Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club.

Draw and players

Elena Rybakina is the top seed at this year’s tournament. She finds herself in a loaded top half, which also features the defending champion and fourth seed Madison Keys.

Karolina Muchova makes her return to competition after a long injury layoff and will open her campaign against a qualifier.

Second seed Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, anchors the bottom half of the draw. She could face home favorite Emma Raducanu in the second round.

Also crowding this section are the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Jelena Ostapenko and Katie Boulter.

Schedule

The women's singles draw at the Eastbourne International will start on Monday, June 24. The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday, June 27, while the semifinals will be played on Friday, June 28. The women's singles and doubles finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 29.

The qualification will take place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

Prize money breakdown

The total prize pool for the Eastbourne International is €715,321. The women's singles champion will receive a prize money of €110,112, while the runner-up with walk away with a cheque for €67,961.

Where to watch Eastbourne International?

Fans from the following countries can watch the WTA 500 event live on the following channels and websites:

USA: Viewers from the United States can watch live action in Berlin on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the matches live on Sky Sports.

Canada: Canadian fans can watch the WTA 500 event on DAZN.

Germany: The fans in Germany can watch the matches in their capital city live on Sky Sports.