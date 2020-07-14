Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour fiasco has gained him plenty of critics over the last few weeks as professional tennis plans its restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Serb's event featured little social distancing and packed stadiums as well as meet-and-greets with fans, making many question the safety of those in attendance. Ultimately four players - Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic himself - tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of the tournament.

The World No. 1 has since been a big target of fans, experts and even some colleagues for his lack of responsibility and concern in hosting the Adria Tour. An unlikely voice of defence, however, has been the coach of Serena Williams - Patrick Mouratoglou.

While acknowledging the mistake made by the Serb, Mouratoglou feels the outrage over his actions is somewhat unnecessary.

Novak Djokovic made a mistake, but everyone makes mistakes: Patrick Mouratoglou

Novak Djokovic

In an interview with Ubitennis, Mouratoglou claimed that the COVID-19 situation in Europe has subsided considerably, and that Novak Djokovic was only doing what everyone else was. The Frenchman believes that Djokovic became a target just because of his superstar status.

"Here in Europe life takes place normally, now. People go to restaurants, have fun, go dancing," said Mouratoglou. "But when you're a superstar, you organize an event and you're on TV, you have to be an example."

Mouratoglou himself played host to the innovative new Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France. The tournament followed social distancing norms and was conducted behind closed doors at Mouratoglou's academy in Nice. Ultimately won by Matteo Berettini, the first edition of the tournament featured the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem.

On Novak Djokovic, the 50-year-old further went on to say:

"I think Djokovic's was a mistake but it's okay, everyone makes mistakes. Easy not to make mistakes and criticize sitting on the sofa."

Mouratoglou believes it is possible we'll see a new Slam champion in 2020

(From L to R) Daniil Medvedev, Rod Laver and Rafael Nadal

Over the course of the interview, Mouratoglou was asked who he thinks will be the next player outside of the 'Big 3' to win a Grand Slam title. The Frenchman replied that despite circumstances not being normal, there could still be a new Slam champion this year - although not at Roland Garros.

"At Roland Garros it will be difficult," Mouratoglou said. "I heard that the Spanish boy will play again. We don't only know who he will win against."

"On the US Open it will depend on Nadal and Djokovic; if they don't play, we will certainly have a new winner," he added. "We know it can happen, the kids are getting closer. Medvedev, Thiem (both have a chance)."

Mouratoglou did, however, acknowledge the enormity of the challenge for anyone who wishes to win the US Open this year. The requirement of beating more than one all-time great is a little too difficult, according to the Frenchman.

"The problem remains that to win a Slam, in this era, you have to beat at least two of the three strongest players ever. Take Tsitsipas at Melbourne last year; beat Federer and lost to Nadal, but if he won he would have to beat Novak Djokovic too," Mouratoglou said.