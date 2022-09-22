“The King of Kings, the GOAT of GOATs is here” – Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's arrival in London to join Roger Federer at Laver Cup

Tennis fans are ecstatic about Rafael Nadal’s arrival in London to compete at the Laver Cup, which will mark Roger Federer’s final tournament before he retires.

Nadal stayed back in Spain until Thursday as he had to attend a felicitation ceremony where he was awarded the Camino Real Award by the King of Spain in Madrid, while also spending time with his wife Maria Francisca Perello, who is expecting the couple's first child next month.

With fans eagerly looking forward to his arrival, the Mallorcan informed everyone of his travel plans through a social media post.

“Hey… I am coming tomorrow… Landing in London in the morning… wait for me,” he tweeted.

True to his words, he touched down in the British capital on Thursday morning. He was greeted by the Laver Cup crew at the airport and was escorted to the destination ahead of his pre-tournament commitments alongside Federer and the rest of Team Europe. Nadal promptly shared a video announcing his presence.

Tennis fans were enraptured by his arrival and took to social media to express their happiness. One fan excused the 22-time Grand Slam champion for showing up late as he was eager to witness his camaraderie with Federer.

“Finally omg. Took his sweet time. NOW FEDAL CONTENT NONSTOP,” the fan said.

Another fan complimented the Spaniard for looking spruce in a suit.

“King Rafa looking handsome in that suit,” the fan commented.

Yet another individual was happy to see Nadal reach the venue safely and remarked that the European team was now complete.

“Hello Rafa!!!! Happy that you arrived safe and sound. Now Team Europe is complete”

Roger Federer to team up with Rafael Nadal at 2022 Laver Cup

Federer and Nadal will play in a doubles match-up on Friday

Roger Federer's two-and-a-half-decade regime on the tennis courts is set to come to a fitting conclusion at the Laver Cup on Friday.

For his swansong, the Swiss maestro has been paired with his biggest rival and close friend Rafael Nadal. The dynamic duo will take part in a doubles match on Friday night against American pair Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, who represent Team World.

The 41-year-old was quick to share the happy news on his social media.

"Tomorrow night. My last match. Doubles with Rafael Nadal," he said.

The Spaniard soon acknowledged the significance of the moment.

"An honor and a real pleasure, Roger Federer," he said.

World No. 2 Casper Ruud will get the tournament underway with a singles clash against Sock. The day session will then see another singles match-up with Stefanos Tsitsipas squaring off against Diego Schwartzman.

The night session will start with Britain's Andy Murray clashing against Australia's Alex de Minaur. The match will be followed by the most anticipated doubles fixture featuring the two former World No. 1s.

The Laver Cup will be held from September 23-25 at the O2 arena in London.

