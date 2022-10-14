"Effing Morons" - Martina Navratilova reacts to climate protestors throwing soup at Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting 

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has criticized climate protestors for throwing soup at Vincent van Gogh's renowned painting, 'Sunflowers.'

Climate activists protesting against fossil fuel extraction threw two cans of tomato soup all over Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artwork at London's National Gallery. A group calling itself "Just Stop Oil" has targeted one of Van Gogh's most famous paintings in an effort to get the British government to stop funding new oil and gas projects.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner is renowned for speaking her mind on sociocultural issues. The Czech-born American took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the incident and to criticize the protestors, adding that this was not the appropriate way to protest.

"Effing morons- this is not the way to protest!" Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova defends friend Chris Evert over Novak Djokovic's recent comments about his rivalry with Rafael Nadal

Chris Evert (L) and Martina Navratilova (R).

In a recent press conference at the Tel Aviv Open, Novak Djokovic asserted that he and Rafael Nadal had played the most matches in their rivalry in the history of tennis.

"Everyone is my rival, whoever I step out on court against. But when it comes to who is my biggest rival, then it’s Nadal without a doubt. He is still there. We played more matches against each other than any other rivalry in the history of tennis. And I hope that we will play many more times, it’s exciting for us and for tennis,"

However, a tennis fan brought attention to the mistake in his speech by highlighting the phrase "history of tennis." Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, agreed to the correction, as she had already played Martina Navratilova 80 times on the tour, whereas Djokovic and Nadal had only met 59 times.

Some tennis fans attacked her for asserting that Djokovic erred, as they thought the Serbian intended "men's tennis" rather than all of tennis. At that point, Martina Navratilova defended her friend by saying:

"He literally said tennis."

Navratilova and Evert's rivalry is widely regarded as one of the best in tennis history and also sports in general. They faced each other a whopping 80 times, with the former leading the head-to-head 43-37 and 36-24 in the finals.

In their first meeting, Evert defeated the 18-time Major winner 7-6, 6-3 in Akron, Ohio. In their final encounter, which took place in Chicago 15 years later in 1988, Navratilova defeated Evert 6-2, 6-2.

Poll : 0 votes