"Either I was gonna quit or start over" - Andre Agassi's son Jaden revisits his father's heartfelt confession on failure and success

Andre Agassi was a controversial figure for quite a few years of his career. There are, however, many life lessons that any fan can learn from his journey in the tennis world. Even his son Jaden must've thought so, as he recently revisited his father's heartfelt admission about failure and success.

Agassi's problems during his early years are well documented. The American was far from disciplined in his approach to the game as a youngster. He lived a somewhat hedonic lifestyle despite being a top pro, eventually reaching his low point when he took crystal meth in 1997.

With the benefit of hindsight, Andre Agassi was able to mend his ways and make a foray into the top-most rungs of men's tennis again. Since retiring from tennis in 2006, the American has made a concerted effort to help people overcome their demons.

In that context, it wasn't surprising that a short video featuring Andre Agassi's confession about failing to reach his potential as a youngster was doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday (November 28). Agassi's son Jaden seemingly empathized with the former World No. 1, as he reposted the monologue on his own Instagram handle.

"When I got to No. 1 in the world, I'd never been so disconnected as I was. So, as a result, I fell to 140 in the world. Everybody was shocked except me," Andre Agassi said in the fan-made Instagram reel. "I knew every decision I was making daily was leading me in the wrong direction. When I had fallen to the bottom, I had a big decision to make. Either I was gonna quit or start over. And that's when I decided to take ownership of my life."

"And I went to work every day by setting daily goals and telling myself, 'I don't know if I'll ever be back to No. 1, but I know one thing I can do.' I know I can control what is in my control, which is my work ethic, my discipline, my focus, and my relentless spirit of trying to make myself that one day better. What I learned mostly through that journey is pretty simple - failure and success is an illusion," he added.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden is getting the most out of life

Andre Agassi soon struck a healthy balance in his life, around the same time he began dating his future wife Steffi Graf. The couple married each other in October 2001. The 22-time Major winner gave birth to their first child, Jaden Gil, in the same year.

Jaden, on his part, has made his parents proud with his own athletic achievements. The 22-year-old is a starting pitcher for the University of Southern California's Trojans, a team he has represented for half a decade.

Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt is also a student at USC and one of the biggest supporters of his team. Last month, she expressed her love towards her boyfriend, writing:

"Happy birthday to the best boyfriend in the world. There is truly no one like you. I love you, and I wish you the best year."

