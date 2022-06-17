Either Roger Federer or Venus Williams has competed at Wimbledon since 1996, until this year

Apart from ranking points, the 2022 Wimbledon will miss the presence of a number of top players like Roger Federer, Venus Williams, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev. In fact, this will be the first edition since 1996 when neither Federer nor Williams will play in the tournament.

42-year-old Williams played her first-ever match at SW19 in 1997 and until last last season, she had participated in the event every year except 2013, when a back injury forced her to withdraw.

On the other hand, the 40-year-old Swiss maestro made his debut at the grass-court Major in 1999 and is set to miss the tournament for the first time in 23 years.

Williams and Federer have conquered the Wimbledon Championships five and eight times respectively.

For the first time since 1996, there will be no Federer or Venus at #Wimbledon

Earlier in June, when the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) released the entry lists of players for this year's event, there was no mention of either of the Williams sisters or Federer.

To the delight of tennis fans, Serena Williams confirmed her participation in the event as a wildcard entrant earlier this week.

Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance

During a recent interview, Venus Williams expressed her excitement to see her younger sister back on the court.

"I've been keeping the secret for a long time and I'm just glad it's out. People say I've heard and you say I don't know, you feel like you are lying, lead me out of this. She hasn't played in a year, I haven't played any year. It's going to be great to see her back in action. She's quite formidable," Venus said.

Venus Williams, on Friday, announced that she will not be taking part in this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer to play in the Laver Cup and Swiss Indoors this year

Roger Federer ix expected to make a comeback at the end of the year..

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer last played at the 2021 Wimbledon where he faced a straight-sets defeat against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. Struggling with a knee injury for quite some time, Federer recently disclosed his plans for the future.

The 40-year-old will play alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in September, and at the Swiss Indoors in Basel later.

"I haven't planned more than the Laver Cup and Basel yet. After Basel, the season is over anyway. It's important for me to get fit again so that I can train fully. Once I've done that, I can choose how many tournaments I play and where. The Laver Cup is a good start. I don't have to play five matches in six days. I will be able to do that in Basel. But I'm hopeful, I've come a long way. I'm not far away," Federer said.

