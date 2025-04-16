Elena Rybakina announces new decision after controversial coaching shakeup

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Apr 16, 2025 07:57 GMT
WTA Finals 2024 - Media Day - Source: Getty
Elena Rybakina has added a new member to her coaching team - Image Source: Getty

World No. 10 Elena Rybakina has announced a new decision about her coaching team. She has decided to partner with popular strength and conditioning coach Aldo Chiari.

Ad

Rybakina is in action at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Brisbane. She helped her country, Kazakhstan, move past Team Australia and Team Colombia in the qualifiers.

The former Wimbledon Champion added a new fitness coach to her team. After parting ways with Azuz Simcich, she has announced a new alliance with strength and conditioning coach Aldo Chiari. Rybakina wrote:

"Welcome to the team," Elena Rybakina said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Elena Rybakina adds a new strength and conditioning coach - Source: @lenarybakina
Elena Rybakina adds a new strength and conditioning coach - Source: @lenarybakina

Aldo Chiari is a B.Sc. graduate in Sports Science and has completed his Master's in Clinical Posturology. The Italian has over 20 years of experience training professional and Olympic athletes.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rybakina has struggled to settle her coaching team situation in the last few months. First, her head coach, Stefano Vukov, was banned on tour after breaching the code of conduct, and then her ex-fitness coach parted ways with her in February.

Rybakina's former coach Azuz Simsich said via social media:

"After an incredible journey alongside Elena, it's time to move on. I'm deeply grateful for the experiences, challenges, and unforgettable moments we shared. Wishing you nothing but success and happiness in your future endeavors," Elena Rybakina's ex-trainer said
Ad
Ad

Elena Rybakina helps Kazakhstan qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after withdrawing from the Stuttgart Open 2025

Rybakina in action at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty
Rybakina in action at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina was the defending champion in Stuttgart this year. The Kazakh opted to withdraw from the event and represent her country at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Ad

Rybakina said about her shocking decision:

"I know the schedule overall is very packed, and it's not easy to even schedule the Billie Jean King Cup. But ideally, if we go to one part of the world, it will be nicer to play the same part. Now, for example, the clay court [season] starts and [some have] already played even tournaments on clay.
Ad
"I can't play all the tournaments. Of course Stuttgart is nice, but I always like to play team competitions. It's nice to play for your country, so I'm happy to make this decision," Elena Rybakina added

Rybakina entered Brisbane after a second-round exit in Miami. She joined the likes of Yulia Putintseva, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Zarina Diyas to take on Team Australia in the BJK Cup Qualifiers.

The 25-year-old won both her singles matches at the event by outfoxing Kimberly Birrell of Australia and then moving past Yuliana Lizarazo of Colombia. Kazakhstan was the first team to secure a spot in Shenzhen by winning their qualifier. They will join the likes of Spain, Ukraine, Great Britain, and Japan.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications