Elena Rybakina & Aryna Sabalenka share their first BeReal together at French Open after practice session at Roland Garros 2024

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka shared a BeReal together from their latest practice session on clay. The duo are currently gearing up for the final stop of the European clay court swing - the French Open.

Both women have seen their share of ups and downs during the clay season. Rybakina had a phenomenal start at the Stuttgart Open where she defeated the likes of Veronika Kudermatova, Jasmine Paolini, two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, and Marta Kostyuk to lift the title.

She then carried this momentum and made it to the semifinals where she met Sabalenka. They had a phenomenal match but the Belarusian came back from a set down to reign supreme. The Kazakh withdrew from the Italian Open due to illness.

On the other hand, Sabalenka had a disappointing start to the clay swing as she was eliminated by Marketa Vondorusova in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. The Belarusian then competed at the Madrid Open where she defeated the likes of Danielle Collins, Rybakina, and Mirra Andreeva but fell to Iga Swiatek in the final after an epic three-set battle.

She had another impressive at the Italian Open where she defeated Elina Svitolina, Jelena Ostapenko, and Collins but lost the summit clash to Swiatek again.

As they gear up for the upcoming Roland Garros, the two women stepped on the court to have a practice session. The duo clicked a BeReal which was shared on Roland Garros' social media pages. BeReal is a French social media platform which encourages its users to share life updates with their close ones. They also shared some highlights from the duo's practice session.

A look into the head-to-head between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have faced each other nine times in their careers with the Belarusian leading the rivalry 6-3. Though Sabalenka has a good lead in their battles, the Kazakh has been steadily reducing the gap.

The two met for the first time in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Wuhan Open with the Belarusian winning the match. They met twice in 2021 - the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open and the fourth round of Wimbledon. Both matches were won by Sabalenka.

The duo then met in the final of the 2023 Australian Open where the World No. 2 clinched her maiden Grand Slam. Though Sabalenka led the head-to-head 4-0 at this point, all of their matches were closely fought three-setters.

They played the Indian Wells final next where Rybakina broke the deadlock and won the WTA 1000 and followed it up by winning the quarterfinals of the Beijing Open. Sabalenka won their group-stage match at the WTA Finals bringing their head-to-head to 5-2.

They've met twice in 2024 so far, with Rybakina winning the Brisbane International final and Sabalenka winning the Madrid Open semifinals.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be the second and fourth seed respectively at the 2024 French Open.