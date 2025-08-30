"Elena Rybakina is in complete denial" - Fans question Kazakh's 'unbelievable' take on controversial coach Stefano Vukov's presence in her US Open box

Elena Rybakina was recently asked about the presence of controversial coach Stefano Vukov in her box at the 2025 US Open. In response, the Kazakh denied having &quot;any issues&quot; with Vukov. However, the former No. 3's answer didn't go down well with several tennis fans.For a long time, Vukov's approach to coaching Rybakina has been questioned by numerous prominent names in tennis such as Pam Shriver and Rennae Stubbs. According to the Croatian coach's critics, he has repeatedly resorted to verbal abuse towards the Kazakh. Vukov has also served a ban, which was recently lifted, allowing him to be present in Rybakina's box at tournaments.Following her 6-1, 6-2 demolition of Emma Raducanu in the third round of the 2025 US Open, Elena Rybakina was quizzed about Stefano Vukov being in her box at the harcourt Major. The 2022 Wimbledon champion answered:&quot;I never had any issues with him. For me it’s just nice to see him in the box. We always had good communication.&quot;Most tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) could hardly believe Rybakina's response, given the serious allegations of abuse against Vukov and the recent ban he was forced to serve by the WTA.&quot;OK, she is in complete denial 😑😑,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;So you just fired him for no reason?? So your sister, parents and friends have disappeared for no reason.... unbelievable,&quot; commented another, referring to the brief split between the two spanning late last year and early 2025.&quot;What a load of crap! Why isn't her sis in her box anymore??,&quot; one questioned.&quot;Back in her box and also her bed....,&quot; stated one fan.&quot;He will leave her without a coin at the end of her career, that day she will wake up,&quot; another added.&quot;This awful man must have some leverage on her and her family. He once said that if it wasn't for him, she would be in the fields picking potatoes,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Elena Rybakina to battle fellow Wimbledon champion in US Open 4RElena Rybakina in action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Elena Rybakina's third-round win over Emma Raducanu at the 2025 US Open helped her set up a fourth-round meeting against Marketa Vondrousova, who, against all odds, won the women's singles title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.The Kazakh and the Czech's head-to-head stands at 1-1, with their maiden encounter, dating back to 2021, going the way of the latter, and their second meeting in 2023 being won by the former.The winner of the match will go on to face either Aryna Sabalenka or Cristina Bucsa in the quarterfinals.