After suffering an early exit from the WTA 1000 Madrid Open, Elena Rybakina took advantage of her unexpected time off and enjoyed some downtime at the historic Parque del Buen Retiro park in Madrid.

After retiring from her quarterfinal match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to a lower back issue at the Stuttgart Open, Rybakina turned her focus towards the Madrid Open. She took on Anna Kalinskaya in her tournament opener. After losing the first set 7-5, the Kazakh bounced back in the second to level the scores. However, she was unable to keep her momentum going as Kalinskaya scored her third victory against a top-10 opponent, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

On May 5, the World No. 7 paid a visit to the Parque del Buen Retiro (Retiro Park) in Madrid. Posing in front of tourist attractions like the Great Pond and in the famed Crystal Palace, the Kazakh shared a glimpse into her time at the park on social media.

Dressed in denim shorts and a white T-shirt and overshirt, Rybakina opted for a casual look for her outing. She paired her outfit with a white Chanel purse and matching espadrilles.

"Madrid," she captioned the post on Instagram.

The Retiro Park is a famous public park and historical garden situated in Madrid, Spain. It is a popular tourist destination due to its collection of architectural and landscape features from various time periods spanning from the 17th to the 21st century.

The park was added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites in July 2021. Together with the Paseo del Prado and Jerónimos neighborhood, it forms part of the "Landscape of Light."

Elena Rybakina will finish as year-end No. 1, believes tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann

Elena Rybakina won the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

Elena Rybakina has been touted to end the year as the World No. 1 by tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann.

Stuhlmann recently took to social media and answered some frequently asked fan questions. She opined that Rybakina is in a prime position to end the year at the top of the WTA rankings. On the men's side, she tipped Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz to finish as year-end No. 1.

“I got Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina for year-end No. 1,” wrote the influencer.

Elena Rybakina currently occupies second place in the race to the WTA Finals with 3,276 points to her name, only behind Aryna Sabalenka (4,480). Iga Swiatek (2,930), Jessica Pegula (2,305) and Belinda Bencic (1,790) round out the top five.

