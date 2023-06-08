Elena Rybakina to enter top-3 for first time in career after French Open 2023

Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina will enter the top three of the WTA singles rankings for the first time in her career after the 2023 French Open.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the ongoing tournament before her third-round tie against Sara Sorribes Tormo. Although she was spotted practicing hours before the scheduled match, the 2022 Wimbledon champion ended up withdrawing due to a respiratory illness.

However, amidst the disappointment, Rybakina has been rewarded for her hard work and impeccable form over the last few months. On Monday, June 12, she will achieve her career-best ranking of No. 3.

#RolandGarros It's now official, after Haddad Maia win today on Jabeur.

The confirmation of her elevated status came when Ons Jabeur's journey at the French Open ended in the quarterfinals, succumbing to the skills of Beatriz Haddad Maia. Despite claiming the opening set against the Brazillian, seventh seed Jabeur, couldn't get over the line and book her spot in the last four.

The rise of Rybakina continues with an incredible feat: breaking into the coveted top three rankings. Her recent triumphs have propelled her to new heights in her career, making this achievement all the more remarkable.

The Kazakh has been outstanding this season, amassing 32 wins from 39 matches, including title runs at the BNP Paribas Open and the Italian Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the 2023 Australian Open and the Miami Open.

With her combination of powerful groundstrokes, strategic acumen, calm mindset, and unwavering determination, she has all the ingredients to become a dominant force in women's tennis.

Elena Rybakina gives fitness update after unexpected withdrawal from French Open 2023

Following her sudden withdrawal from the 2023 French Open, Kazakh tennis star Elena Rybakina provided an update on her recovery progress.

As the fourth seed in Paris, Rybakina showcased her prowess in the initial rounds, scoring potent wins over the likes of Brenda Fruhvirtova and Linda Noskova. However, she shocked the tennis fraternity when she made the difficult decision to pull out of the competition just moments before her third-round match on June 3.

Four days after announcing her withdrawal, Rybakina gave her fans positive news by sharing a picture on her Instagram account of herself posing outdoors.

"Finally got outside, steps to recovery... P.S: got tired after a 30 minute walk," Elena Rybakina said

Although her immediate return to competition remains uncertain, Rybakina is expected to resume play during the upcoming grass court season. She is the reigning Wimbledon champion and will be eager to defend her title in 2023.

