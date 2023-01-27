Elena Rybakina more excited about meeting Daria Saville's dog Tofu than after winning Wimbledon title, leaves Aussie pleased

Elena Rybakina flashed a rare smile at the 2023 Australian Open after her semifinal victory over Victoria Azarenka, looking in good spirits while hanging out with Daria Saville's dog Tofu.

The reigning Wimbledon champion reached her maiden Australian Open final after defeating former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Azarenka 7-6(4), 6-3 in straight sets.

After her win, she was seen hanging out with Saville's dog backstage at the Rod Laver Arena and was all smiles while playing with Tofu. Saville commented on a video of her dog with Rybakina, jokingly referring to herself as a "proud motherpupper" after seeing the Kazakh more excited to see Tofu than she was after winning Wimbledon last year.

"I’m a proud motherpupper," tweeted Saville.

Saville's dog has been hanging out with several athletes like Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and Ons Jabeur during the ongoing Australian Open at Melbourne Park. She recently shared a compilation of players clicking pictures with Tofu at the tournament.

"Tofu and friends part 1. Don’t get fooled by this. Tofu barked at most people," Daria Saville captioned her social media post.

"Now I more or less understand what to expect" - Elena Rybakina on making the final at the Australian Open

Elena Rybakina waves to the crowd in the Semifinals singles match against Victoria Azarenka

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina is of the opinion that it would be less difficult for her in the final of the 2023 Australian Open against Aryna Sabalenka than her Wimbledon final last year, where she defeated Ons Jabeur to be crowned champion. Having already experienced playing a Major final, the Kazakh reckons she will not be surprised by anything that happens on Saturday.

Speaking in her post-match press conference, Rybakina declared that she knows what to expect in the final and was looking forward to a good match against the Belarusian.

"I think because I knew what to expect. Everything was new at Wimbledon. Now I'm more or less understand what to expect. It's nervous no matter what because it's a final.

"Also semis, you are always nervous before the match. But this time I think I was focusing more on the match, what I have to do, and maybe not to think what's going to come or what's going to happen around and so on," she said.

Elena Rybakina further stated that her serve is her most lethal weapon, and that she was planning to use it efficiently against Sabalenka, who has just as good a serve as her.

"Yeah, for sure it's my serve. Overall I think on the baseline I was playing really well. I was trying to come forward. I think I just need to keep on doing the same thing, no matter the conditions. Today I know how it feels to play in the evening outside with an open roof. I get this match and I try to take everything from this match and bring it to the final," she added.

