Elena Rybakina explains why she and Emma Raducanu 'rarely' text as she makes her feelings known on Brit ahead of US Open clash

Elena Rybakina was asked about her thoughts on Emma Raducanu during a press conference at the 2025 US Open. The Kazakh heaped praise on the Brit's character, with the pair set to imminently lock horns at the hardcourt Major for a place in the women's singles fourth round.

Rybakina ruthlessly dispatched Julieta Pareja 6-3, 6-0 in the first round and then registered a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6(7) victory against Tereza Valentova in the second. Following her second-round win, the Kazakh attended a press conference, where she was quizzed about Raducanu and if the two WTA stars stay in touch with each other.

Citing their respective busy schedules, Elena Rybakina said that she and Emma Raducanu don't talk too often. The former No. 3 and 2022 Wimbledon champion went on to appreciate the person the Brit is as well.

"(We) Rarely (text), but yeah, I think she's a nice girl and of course, we're all busy with our schedules and our teams, so, of course we don't spend much time together, but she's a really nice girl outside the court," Rybakina said.

Despite being rivals on the WTA Tour, Rybakina and Raducanu's bond was strengthened at this year's Mubadala Citi DC Open, where they paired up to play doubles.

Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu produced promising displays as Citi Open doubles partnership in buildup to US Open

Elena Rybakina in action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, one of the big tournaments in the buildup to the US Open, Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu joined forces to participate in the women's doubles category. The Kazakh and the Brit stringed together a couple of impressive performances to reach the semifinals.

However, in the last four, they retired mid-match, with Raducanu feeling unwell due to the brutal heat and humidity at the time in Washington, D.C. She later said at a press conference:

"I think the humidity here, as well, it just makes it feel completely like you have just opened an oven and it just stayed open and your head is in there. That’s how it feels. Wimbledon, it gets hot in England, but it’s a drier heat, not quite the same sweating."

At Flushing Meadows, Raducanu has so far registered two dominant wins across the first two rounds of women's singles action. The Brit heads into her third-round clash against Rybakina having played against the Kazakh just once before. That particular encounter, a Round of 32 clash at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic, saw Rybakina win 6-0, 6-1.

