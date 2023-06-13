"Elena Rybakina is the favorite, Karolina Muchova a real threat at Wimbledon" - Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs

Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova have both won over 70% of the matches at Wimbledon, with the former holding an especially stellar 10-1 win-loss record at the grasscourt Slam.

It's no surprise that Serena Williams' ex-coach and former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs picked the two to deal the most damage in the draw at Wimbledon Championships this year.

In the latest episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, the American said Rybakina was the favorite to lift the trophy at the All England Club — while also putting Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek in the mix.

Highlighting Karolina Muchova's strong all-court game during the same, Stubbs said the Czech will be a real threat on the green lawns if she can stay healthy.

"Wimbledon is gonna be great. I think Elena Rybakina is the favorite there in my opinion and Aryna Sabalenka," Rennae Stubbs said. "I think they're the two probably best players on grass."

"So I think Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalanka and Elena Rybakina, those three are the three," she continued. "And I really think that Karolina Muchova, if she stays healthy, I think she is a real threat at Wimbledon."

Stubbs went on to heap praise on Ons Jabeur — who was the beaten finalist to Elena Rybakina last year — saying the Tunisian possesses a game that is tailor-made for grass and no opponent would want to play against her on the surface.

"If Ons Jabuer finds her form, you know look it was a bit of a disaster the way she lost her match at the French Open," Rennae Stubbs said. "But I think given the fact that she's had a lot of injuries this year, I think she'll feel really good about going on the grass because she will have had enough tennis under her belt and we all know how great she is on the grass and nobody wants to play around the surface."

Elena Rybakina, Karolina Muchova eye winning return to Wimbledon

Elena Rybakina with the Wimbledon 2022 trophy.

Grass holds a special significance for both Elena Rybakina and Karolina, both of whom had their first big breakthroughs on the surface.

The Kazakh, for her part, lifted her maiden Grand Slam trophy on the surface by winning the Wimbledon Championships last year. She holds a 10-1 win-loss record in main draw matches at the tournament, with her only defeat coming to Aryna Sabalenka at the 2021 edition.

Karolina Muchova, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals at the Slam's 2019 edition — a result that she followed with another last-eight showing in 2021 as well.

Both players will be eyeing a winning return to their beloved grass. While Rybkaina is scheduled to play at the German Open next week, Muchova is yet to announce her schedule.

