"Elena Rybakina is so firmly stuck to Stefano Vukov" - Fans concerned as new image showing Kazakh training with 'abuser' ex-coach surfaces

Fans are concerned after a new image suggests Elena Rybakina has reunited with ex-coach Stefano Vukov. The Croatian coach has been banned by the WTA for allegedly breaching their Code of Conduct.

Rybakina and Vukov have been involved in several controversies where it was believed that the Croat coach was abusive toward her. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has continued to deny this stance while expressing her gratitude toward him for making her the player she is.

Vukov and Rybakina split in August 2024 and it was later announced that the WTA provisionally banned Vukov for allegedly breaching their Code of Conduct. The Kazakh had expressed her disappointment at this and claimed he was never abusive toward her. However, after an independent investigation, Vukov's ban was upheld.

More controversy followed with some stating that the two were also romantically involved. Rybakina, however, has again been spotted with Vukov at a private club training on clay ahead of the clay court season. The image was initially seen on Instagram on a UAE National Team U14 player's profile.

It was then posted on Reddit and X and fans expressed their concern to see Elena Rybakina back with Stefano Vukov.

"Jesus Christ, she really is so firmly stuck to him," one fan wrote.

"It’s crazy how this is playing out in the public eye week by week," another fan wrote.

"OH BROTHER THIS GUY STINKS," a third fan said.

Here are more reactions.

"You can’t help someone who doesn’t want it. It’s sad but also true. She will figure it out in her time, hope it will be not too late," a fan wrote.

"So many people are saying she’s a grown a** adult she needs to take responsibility for herself, which is true, but also that’s not how being trapped in a toxic relationship works," another said.

"I feel so bad for her. You people clearly don’t understand how hard it is to break away from an abuser," yet another said.

Rybakina's 2024 season was off to a flier as she reached two finals and won three titles by April. However, from there, it all went downhill.

A look at the timeline of Elena Rybakina and ex-coach Stefano Vukov's controversy

Elena Rybakina at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina had to withdraw from multiple events citing injuries and illnesses after April 2024. Although she reached the Wimbledon semifinals, she played only three more events after that until the end of the season.

In August 2024, Rybakina announced her split with longtime coach Stefano Vukov after she withdrew from the second round at the US Open. This is when reports of the Croat coach's alleged abusive behavior with the Kazakh started resurfacing.

In November, Rybakina joined forces with Goran Ivanisevic. While the Kazakh trained with Ivanisevic, Vukov was provisionally banned by the WTA. However, Rybakina still appointed him to her team along with Ivanisevic, who eventually split with her after the Australian Open in 2025. In February, after much chatter about her and Vukov's controversy, the WTA banned the Croat.

"Following this process, the suspension remains in place. To protect the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation and its findings, the WTA will not provide further details. We remain committed to ensuring that all matters are handled in a fair and objective manner in accordance with the WTA Code of Conduct," the WTA said in a statement.

Elena Rybakina had a decent Middle East swing unlike other top players this season. She reached the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and the quarterfinals in Qatar. Her latest performance in Miami, however, was not good as she was ousted in her campaign opener.

