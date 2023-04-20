Elena Rybakina has opined that Russian and Belarusian players should continue to be allowed to play on tour.

Russian and Belarusian players have been feeling the heat ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They have often been on the receiving end of hate from fans and even fellow players in the locker room.

During a press conference at the ongoing Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Rybakina commented on the matter. The Kazakh believes it is "right" to allow them to play, especially considering the restrictions that have been placed upon them.

"I think it's the right thing that they are going to play since all tour they have been playing, and they have already restriction. It's no flag, no anything," Rybakina said.

Elaborating further, she said:

"I think that it's good to play for them, and everybody as a player wants to play in the biggest tournaments."

Rybakina has voiced her opinion on Russian and Belarusian players in the past as well.

"I mean, when I heard this, this is not something you want to hear because we are playing sport. Everybody wants to compete. They were not choosing where they born," the Kazakh said in a press conference at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The Russian-born athlete then called for peace and an immediate end to the conflict.

"I just want the war to end as soon as possible. Peace, yeah," she stated.

Elena Rybakina switched nationality from Russian to Kazakh in 2018

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

Elena Rybakina was born in Moscow, Russia. However, upon being offered financial support by the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation in 2018, she decided to switch her nationality.

Rybakina represented Russia during her junior years. Shortly after breaking into the top 200 on the WTA tour, the 23-year-old started to play under the Kazakhstan flag. She made her first Grand Slam appearance in the qualifiers for the 2018 US Open, representing her new country.

Rybakina has made it clear several times in the past that she has left her Russian heritage behind and considers herself a Kazakhstani through and through.

Following her loss in the Miami Open final, Rybakina commenced her clay season in Stuttgart where she scored an impressive 7-5, 6-3 win over Jule Niemeier on Wednesday.

Rybakina will square off against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round on Thursday.

