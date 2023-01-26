Elena Rybakina is yearning to play a Grand Slam final in front of her parents after she beat Victoria Azarenka in the first Australian Open final on Thursday (January 26).

In a tight first set at Rod Laver Arena, it was the two-time champion who effected the first blood. However, Rybakina swiftly got back on level terms and also served for the set, only to squander a set point as a tiebreak ensued.

The reigning Wimbledon champion, though, reasserted her ascendancy in the contest, drawing first blood. She rode her momentum in the second, taking a double-break lead. Although she failed to serve out the first time of asking, Azarenka cracked in her very next service game to end the match.

In her on-court interview, Rybakina said that her parents have been in attendance all fortnight. They were unable to attend her first Grand Slam win at Wimbledon last year as they were denied a visa due to Russia's Ukraine invasion in 2022. The Russia-born player added that her sister, who was present on Center Court to witness her win, is also present at Melbourne Park.

"They are actually here, here from the beginning, so I'm super happy," said Rybakina. "It's first time when everybody is here, parents and sister. So really amazing, and I'm looking forward to the next match to play in front of everybody, especially my parents."

Elena Rybakina added that she would like her sister to watch her at the next Grand Slam too:

"It was first time for my sister to come at Grand Slam, at Wimbledon. Now she's here, and for sure, for the next Grand Slam, I am going to bring her."

The 22nd seed will take on either Aryna Sabalenka or Magda Linette in the final on Saturday.

"Big thank you from all the players because it's unbelievable what you have done for us" - Elena Rybakina thanks tennis legends in attendance

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 11

Elena Rybakina semifinal with Azarenka was watched by seven of the nine legends of women's tennis. She thanked the pioneers of the women's game for making things easier for the newer generation, saying:

"It was really special, and (I was) nervous of course. Big thank you from all the players because it's unbelievable what you have done for us, for the new generation, it means a lot."

Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals, Kristy Pigeon, Judy Dalton, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Peaches Bartkowicz, and Kerrie Melville Reid were the seven legends in attendance.

The seven, along with Julie Heldman and Nancy Richey, made women's tennis a reality by signing $1 million contracts in 1970. This was three years before the WTA came into being.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



Seven of the 'Original 9' players who made professional women's tennis a reality are being honoured during



#AusOpen Trailblazers. Icons.Seven of the 'Original 9' players who made professional women's tennis a reality are being honoured during #AO23 , as the @WTA prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Trailblazers. Icons. Seven of the 'Original 9' players who made professional women's tennis a reality are being honoured during #AO23, as the @WTA prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.#AusOpen

Rybakina added that she would look to draw from her experience of playing her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year and enjoy the occasion more. She said:

"For sure, I've got a liitle bit of experience from Wimbledon. To be honest, I just want to come on court and really enjoy the moment, enjoy the atmosphere, because it's very amazing to play in front of you guys. Thank you so much. We'll see how it will go, but for sure, I will try my best, fight, and hopefully, I'm going to win."

Elena Rybakina will break into the top 10 with a win on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes