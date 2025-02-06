Elena Rybakina makes honest admission about being a ‘stubborn’ player after short-lived collaboration with Goran Ivanisevic

Elena Rybakina recently admitted that she is a 'stubborn' player and it could be difficult to work with her while opening up about her short-lived collaboration with Goran Ivanisevic. The Kazakh international also announced the addition of former Italian player Davide Sanguinetti to her coaching staff.

Before commencing her title defense in Abu Dhabi, Rybakina had a conversation with AFP where she spoke about WTA's suspension of her ex-coach Stefano Vukov, his importance in her career, and her partnership with Ivanisevic.

Rybakina started working with the former ATP pro in the offseason and he accompanied her at the United Cup and the Australian Open. Soon after, the 2022 Wimbledon champion announced their split.

"We just sat down, we talked, and we decided to go our separate ways. But I think I learned a lot and it’s not easy to find a good collaboration... It of course takes time and everything but that was our decision. We’ll see how this year goes for me. I’m also not such an easy player maybe like some people think, ‘Oh it’s easy with her’, or something, but it’s not really like this," explained the 25-year-old Kazakh.

"I think every person is different and there is no one who is perfect. I can be sometimes stubborn on the court, stubborn on some things, that’s at least my honest opinion," she added.

Rybakina began her campaign in Abu Dhabi with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory against Katie Volynets on Wednesday, February 5.

"We have a good team" - Elena Rybakina expresses optimism with new addition Davide Sanguinetti working with her ex-coach Stefano Vukov

Elena Rybakina has repeatedly expressed her displeasure with the WTA for how they have handled Stefano Vukov's suspension. He allegedly breached the WTA's code of conduct during his five-year stint with Rybakina. Now, he is banned from joining the Kazakh at the event.

However, the 25-year-old revealed that her new coach Davide Sanguinetti is communicating with Vukov.

"He’s [Vukov] an important person in my career. We started when I was like 200 (in the world0. So it's a lot of things, on the court, outside of the court, he’s helping out with," Elena Rybakina said.

"I feel like of course it's not ideal that he cannot be on the practice courts but at the same time we are finding a way also with help of Davide, his opinion. I hope it’s going to work out. We have a good team in the end of the day," she added.

Up next for Rybakina is a quarterfinal match against Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open. This will be the sixth meeting between the pair with Jabeur currently leading their head-to-head 3-2.

