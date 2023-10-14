"Elena Rybakina was right, they're a circus" - WTA standing in solidarity with Israel and ignoring Palestine angers fans

Tennis fans were far from pleased with the WTA extending their support for Israel amid their conflict with Palestine.

The governing body for women's tennis released a statement on their official website where they mourned the innocent lives lost in the recent attack on Israel. They expressed solidarity with the Israeli athletes and said that they were praying for peace in the region.

"The WTA mourns the loss of innocent lives in Israel, grieves with those still searching for loved ones, and condemns the horrific acts of terrorism and violence in the region. We stand with our Israeli athletes -- and all WTA athletes including those from areas of conflict around the world," the statement read.

"We pray for the recovery of the wounded, the healing of communities impacted, and peace in the region," the WTA added.

Several tennis fans were far from pleased with the WTA's statement and expressed their disappointment on social media. One fan agreed with Elena Rybakina's views that the organization was a "circus show".

"Elena was right, they are a circus show," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Another fan claimed that the WTA did not care about Palestinian lives.

"Palestinian lives just don't matter, disposal, collateral damage to them, the 500 kids murdered in days & the thousands in years don't matter, the 1,1 million ppl given 24h to displace from their homes in an ethnic cleansing campaign is treated as nothing by the whole world," one post read.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Previously, former World No. 1 Billie Jean King condemned the attack on Israel and extended her support to the victims and their families and the Jewish community.

"The violence perpetuated by Hamas upon the people of Israel is atrocious. We must stand united to condemn these acts of terrorism, which are an affront to our humanity. My heart is with the victims and their families, along with the Jewish community. May peace prevail," King tweeted.

Expand Tweet

WTA Finals lineup for 2023 has been decided

Caroline Garcia won the tournament in 2022

The eight qualifiers for the 2023 WTA Finals have been decided. Caroline Garcia won the tournament in Fort Worth, Texas last year but will not be taking part in this season's event in Cancun.

Aryna Sabalenka was the runner-up at the 2022 edition of the year-end championships and will be the top seed in this year. Iga Swiatek is seeded second followed by US Open champion Coco Gauff at third. Elena Rybakina is just behind the American in fourth spot in what will be her first appearance at the year-end championships.

Jessica Pegula is seeded fifth while Ons Jabeur is sixth. The Czech duo of Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova complete the list of players at the 2023 WTA Finals.