Few players enjoyed as much success on the WTA Tour as Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the first quarter of the 2023 season.

The reigning Wimbledon champion added the Australian Open and Miami Open runners-up and Indian Wells winner's trophies to her fast-growing resume, and those back home in Kazakhstan have taken notice.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently felicitated Rybakina at a special event in her home country. Congratulating the 23-year-old on her successful start to the season, Tokayev took note of her "fierce will to win".

Tokayev was particularly appreciative of Rybakina's run in Melbourne, where she reached her second Grand Slam final before losing to Aryna Sabalenka, and across the Sunshine Double. The Kazakh very nearly took home the trophies in both Indian Wells and Miami — only to be stopped by fellow Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova in the latter's final.

Tokayev went on to attribute tennis' growing popularity among the country's younger generation to the Wimbledon champion's success on the biggest stages across the globe. Returning the compliment, Elena Rybakina thanked Tokayev for his support and assured her fans of continued hard work to achieve bigger results on the international circuit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also took the opportunity to announce that more than 30,000 people play tennis in the country, with 10,000 of them being children under the age of 10. He added that a new program had been launched to further popularize the sport, and tennis courts were built in 17 regions across the country.

Elena Rybakina to lead Kazakhstan in home Billie Jean King Cup tie against Poland

Elena Rybakina, Yaroslava Shvedova and other at the draw ceremony for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup tie between Kazakhstan and Poland.

Elena Rybakina will lead the Kazakh challenge in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualification tie as the country plays host to Poland. The matches are scheduled to be played at the National Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital of Astana between April 14-15.

Rybakina will be joined by the likes of Yulia Putintseva, Gozal Ainitdinova, Anna Danilina and Zhanel Rustemova in her team, which will be led by non-playing captain and former Kazakh No. 1 Yarslava Shvedova.

In the absence of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the Polish side will be led by the 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette. The other players set to feature in the tie include Magdalena Fręch, Weronika Falkowska, Weronika Ewald and Alicja Rosolska.

Poll : 0 votes