Elena Rybakina’s ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic breaks silence on their split amid controversy surrounding Kazakh & Stefano Vukov

Goran Ivanisevic admitted that the abrupt end to his partnership with Elena Rybakina was "strange" and "sad." The 2001 Wimbledon champion worked with the Kazakh for a few months before they decided to part ways amid controversy surrounding her and her banned ex-coach Stefano Vukov.

Rybakina and Vukov worked together for many years, but there were doubts about how the Croatian coach treated the player. However, Rybakina always defended the Croat and continued to do so after they split in August 2024.

Ivanisevic joined the former Wimbledon champion in the off-season and accompanied her at the United Cup and the Australian Open. During this period, Vukov was provisionally banned by the WTA as he allegedly breached their code of conduct. The Kazakh still had Vukov around in her team, which may have led to issues eventually leading Ivanisevic out.

"It was a bit strange," the 53-year-old former Wimbledon champion told former footballer Slaven Bilic about his abrupt split with Rybakina. "I won't talk much about it, but I can say that it's a bit of a sad and strange story."

He revealed that off-court matters led to their split.

"Unfortunately, some things happened off the court that I couldn't control and I didn't want to be a part of that and part of that story and then I decided that it was best to quit. I wish her all the best in her career," he added.

Ivanisevic, who has coached the likes of Marin Cilic and Novak Djokovic, always praised Rybakina's game.

"Elena Rybakina plays the most beautifully" - Goran Ivanisevic praises Kazakh's game

Elena Rybakina at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

In the same interview with the broadcaster Arena Sport, Goran Ivanisevic described Elena Rybakina's game.

"I consider her, even before I became her coach, at least for me, to be the best tennis player in the world," he said. "She plays the most beautifully, she plays the simplest and I really enjoyed it."

Since her split with Ivanisevic, Rybakina had a decent Middle East Swing, reaching two semifinals and one quarterfinal. At the Indian Wells, she was ousted in the fourth round while she exited Miami in the second.

Recently, in a surprising turn of events, she was spotted with Stefano Vukov, possibly training together at a private facility ahead of the clay swing. Notably, Vukov was banned by the WTA after an independent investigation, however, no provision stops him from training the player at a private facility.

