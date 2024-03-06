"Elena Rybakina's serve is one of the best shots currently in women’s tennis" - Pam Shriver fancies Indian Wells defending champ's chances in 2024

Elena Rybakina will open her Indian Wells title defense with a second-round encounter against either a returning Paula Badosa or youngster Ashlyn Krueger.

The Kazakh, who had beaten Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s final, knows the pressure of defending a big title all too well. However, if former US Open finalist Pam Shriver’s words are anything to go by, fans can fancy the chances of a second consecutive Indian Wells trophy.

Previewing the tournament for the WTA, Shriver heaped praises on Rybakina's game, her powerful serve in particular. The American dubbed it as “one of the best shots” in the women’s game at present, saying she enjoys watching the Kazakh take the shot.

“[Elena Rybakina's] serve is one of the best shots currently in women’s tennis -- I love watching it," Pam Shriver said.

Shriver looked back at Rybakina’s surprise second-round exit at the Australian Open, but noted that it took an exceptional performance from Anna Blinkova to stop the Kazakh.

Circling back to Rybakina’s chances of winning a second consecutive Indian Wells title, the American said that the Kazakh is among the favorites to win any title.

"[Elena Rybakina] lost that [second-round Australian Open] match to Anna Blinkova, one of the more memorable [22-20 in the third] tiebreaks you’ll ever see. She’s a threat to win every tournament she plays," the American said.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina lands in top half of the Indian Wells draw

Elena Rybakina, the third seed at this year’s Indian Wells, had landed in the top half of the women’s singles draw, which is being anchored by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

If the Kazakh were to come through her opening-round encounter against Paula Badosa or Ashlyn Krueger, she is likely to run into Russian Anastasia Potapova.

Dubai winner Jasmine Paolini and finalist Anna Kalinskaya have also landed in the same section of the draw, with other in-form names including Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Marta Kostyuk as well as seeded players Marketa Vondrousova and Beatriz Haddad Maia looming as potential quarterfinal opponents.

Rybakina is projected to meet Swiatek in the semifinals. The Pole, however, has a tricky path leading up to the point. A slew of big hitters, led by Danielle Collins, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Jelena Ostapenko all crowd her quarter.

Second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is across at the bottom of the draw as a potential opponent for the final.