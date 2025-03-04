Elena Rybakina’s sister Anna shows support to Kazakh ahead of Indian Wells 2025

Elena Rybakina is gearing up to reclaim her Indian Wells title in California. As she prepares for her campaign, her elder sister Anna showed her support.

The two share a close bond. A digital creator on Instagram, Anna often travels to tournaments with the tennis star and makes appearances in her player’s box.

The official account of the WTA took to Instagram yesterday to share a glimpse of the Kazakhstani getting ready for the tournament:

Reacting to the video, Anna commented:

“🔥🔥🔥”

Anna Rybakina's comment on @wta's Instagram post

In 2023, Rybakina stormed to the title at the Indian Wells Open in a spectacular campaign beating then-World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She skipped the 2024 edition due to a gastrointestinal illness.

Elena Rybakina's sister Anna has helped her tennis career

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 WTA Finals (Image Source: Getty)

Elena Rybakina has credited Anna for helping her tennis career. In March 2023, she labelled her sister her "good luck charm" after winning the Indian Wells Open, telling WTA Insider:

“Every time she's coming with me it's always good results. Whether it was the win at Wimbledon, the whole family came to the final of the Australian Open, and she's here with me, so it's a win again. It's really nice to be around her.”

Later that year, Rybakina said in a press conference before the French Open:

"I think she's actually helping a lot, because it's still a job. You practice all days, kind of the same routine. With her, if I go back to the room or we go to dinner, we can talk about something else, not only tennis. She's very positive.

Also a lot of energy from her. So it's just nice that we are able to spend time together. And, yeah, I think she's also helping, especially if you have a bad day or something, she's the one always positive. So it's good.”

Rybakina has delivered some impressive results in 2025. At the Australian Open, she reached the round of 16 before reaching the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

