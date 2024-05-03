Elena Rybakina's sister Anna shows her support to Kazakh after her Madrid Open campaign ends at the hands of Aryna Sabalenka in SF

Elena Rybakina's sister Anna showed her support for the Kazakh after her recent loss in the 2024 Madrid Open.

Rybakina reached the semifinals. Despite a valiant effort against Aryna Sabalenka in the last four, she fell to the defending champion 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5).

Following her hectic encounter, Rybakina thanked the organizers and the crowd in Madrid via her Instagram account. Her sister Anna Rybakina reacted to the post and appreciated the Kazakh for her solid run.

Their interaction can be seen below:

"Muchas gracias Madrid @mutuamadridopen until next time. Thank you everyone for all the support," Elena Rybakina said.

"🙌👏❤️, " Anna Rybakina commented

Elena Rybakina's sister Anna comments on a post made by the Kazakh

Anna is Rybakina's older sister and is often spotted at important events supporting the Kazakh. She is known to be a digital creator on social media with an avid interest towards travel and lifestyle. Anna was recently spotted at the 2024 Miami Open motivating her sister from the stands.

Rybakina has made a remarkable start to the season so far by chalking up 30 wins from 35 matches, including title-winning runs in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart. She also secured runner-up finishes in the Qatar Open and Miami Open.

During a recent press conference in Madrid, the Kazakh spoke about the grueling schedule of the WTA tour. She urged the organizers to look into the matter and make it easy for players to perform consistently at a high level.

"We are going in [the] wrong direction, there is a lot to improve on the circuit and last year I wasted a lot of energy trying to change things. I realized that it is very difficult to do so, so I will just assume the rules and do the best I can," Rybakina said.

"For us, it’s [a] very difficult schedule, that's for sure. Of course, people want to see quality matches. It’s not easy to perform when you are traveling so much and you have week by week tournament," she added.

The former Wimbledon champion continued:

"I think the most important thing to have this consistency so the players don't get injured, that's the most important so I will say just to make it a little bit easier on us just health wise."

Elena Rybakina expected to make her 5th appearance at the Italian Open next week

Elena Rybakina

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina has been included in the entry list of the 2024 Italian Open. She will be making her fifth appearance at the WTA 1000 event, starting next week (May 10-18).

Rybakina will be joined by the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in Rome. She is expected to be the fourth seed at the claycourt tournament.

The Kazakh will be the defending champion at the 2024 Italian Open. She outfoxed the likes of Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Anhelina Kalinina en route to the title in 2023.