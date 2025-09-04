"Elena Rybakina's Stockholm syndrome is so bad" - Fan react as Kazakh fires David Sanguinetti after reunion with controversial coach Stefano Vukov

Elena Rybakina recently fired David Sanguinetti after reuniting with her controversial coach Stefano Vukov. Reacting to this news, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the matter, with many accusing Vukov of mistreating the Kazakh.

Ad

Rybakina and Vukova first parted ways in 2024, shortly before the US Open. Soon after this, the WTA suspended the Croatian coach as they investigated misconduct on his behalf. In the meantime, Rybakina began working with Goran Ivanisevic before firing the Wimbledon champion and hiring David Sanguinetti.

Recently, Elena Rybakina brought Stefano Vukov back on her team after the WTA lifted his ban. Now, the Kazakh has fired David Sanguinetti, leaving Vukov as her sole coach. In light of this decision, one fan on X wrote,

Ad

Trending

“Her Stockholm syndrome is so bad.”

GrassperDimitrovRuud @GrassperRuud “Her Stockholm syndrome is so bad.”

Ad

Here is how other fans reacted to Rybakina parting ways with Sanguinetti:

“He's got her isolated, just as he wants,” one tennis enthusiast wrote.

“That girl likes to be treated badly,” another added.

“This was probably a demand from Vukov and Rybakina, as always, obeyed,” one X user commented.

“Pretty sure this was the plan the whole time”, a second user opined.

Ad

“She still can't get rid of that man,” yet another fan chimed in.

Elena Rybakina opens up about her relationship with Stefano Vukov amidst criticism

Rybakina at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

While Stefano Vukov was under investigation for breaching the WTA’s code of conduct, Elena Rybakina stood by her former coach, defending him and stating that he had never mistreated her. As Vukov wasn't allowed in tournaments, the Kazakh continued to work with him away from official WTA events.

Ad

After his ban was lifted, Stefano Vukov was back in Rybakina's player's box at the ongoing US Open. Reflecting on their relationship amid criticism from fans, the 2022 Wimbledon champion told media,

"I never had any issues with him, so for me it's just nice to see him in the box. We obviously have good communication and we never had [an] issue.”

Elena Rybakina was most recently seen in action in New York for the final Grand Slam of the year. She kicked off her campaign at the US Open with dominant wins over Julieta Pareja and Tereza Valentova, beating both the players in straight sets.

For her third round match, the Kazakh took on former champion Emma Raducanu. She disposed of the Brit 6-1, 6-2 in an impressive display. However, Rybakina's run at the US Open came to a close in the round of 16, as she lost out to an unseeded Marketa Vondroušová over the course of three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More