According to Elena Rybakina, her sister Anna's positive energy and support are vital in getting her through challenging moments and in her overall tennis journey.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion is aiming for her first French Open title and her second Grand Slam title overall in the 2023 edition of the claycourt Major. The Kazakh is all set to begin her Roland Garros campaign, having been drawn in the same half as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who could face her in the semifinals.

In a press conference before the start of the Major, Elena Rybakina acknowledged that her sister, Anna Rybakina, is making a significant contribution to her career. While tennis can become monotonous with its daily routines and constant practice, Rybakina appreciates that she can engage in conversations about topics other than tennis with Anna.

"Yeah, I think she's actually helping a lot, because it's still a job. You practice all days, kind of the same routine. With her, if I go back to the room or we go to dinner, we can talk about something else, not only tennis," Rybakina said.

Her sister's positive attitude and energetic nature have a beneficial impact on Rybakina, especially during tough times. Overall, the Kazakh values the time spent with her sister and believes that her presence is a valuable source of support and positivity in her life.

"She's very positive. Also, a lot of energy from her. So it's just nice that we are able to spend time together. And, yeah, I think she's also helping, especially if you have a bad day or something, she's the one always positive. So it's good," Elena Rybakina said.

Elena Rybakina recalls her victory over Serena Williams in the French Open, says it gave her confidence

Elena Rybakina and Serena Williams pictured at the 2021 French Open

Elena Rybakina defeated Serena Williams in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open. The Kazakh, who had not even been born when the American made her tournament debut in 1998, easily defeated her opponent in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Rybakina fondly recalled her match against Williams, considering it a memorable experience. It was her best result in a Grand Slam, reaching the second week, which boosted her confidence on clay. She is now happy to be back in the French capital and hopes to achieve more success in the tournament.

"Well, I just remember, it's really nice memories when I played against Serena. And as I said, back then it was also my best result on a Grand Slam," Elena Rybakina said.

"I made it to the second week. Also giving me confidence that I can play good on clay. Yeah, just happy to be back and hopefully I'm gonna go far here too," she added.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes