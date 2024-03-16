"Elena Rybakina is taking Miami, I've seen enough" - Fans rejoice as Kazakh reportedly feels better after withdrawing from Indian Wells due to illness

Elena Rybakina is reportedly healthy to compete at next week's Miami Open according to a fan interaction she had on Friday (March 15). Fans are excited at the Kazakh's prospects for the WTA 1000, where she finished runner-up last year.

Rybakina, who arrived at Indian Wells as the defending champion, was one of the favorites to reign supreme in the Californian desert. She, however, withdrew from her opener against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska at the last moment due to gastrointestinal issues.

The 24-year-old has been in Palm Springs since her withdrawal, recently being spotted roaming at the tournament venue by a fan. They subsequently took a selfie together that was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter). The fan also claimed that the World No. 4 was in good physical shape, which prompted tennis fans to erupt in joy.

One fan asserted that the title at Miami was Elena Rybakina's to take.

"She’s taking Miami, I’ve seen enough," they wrote.

Another, meanwhile, wondered why the Kazakh was still at Indian Wells, as she didn't compete in either singles or doubles.

"Why is she still at IW??? She there on a holiday or what," they wrote.

A look into Elena Rybakina's performance in Miami Open 2023

Elena Rybakina and Petra Kvitova at the 2023 Miami Open

Elena Rybakina had a stunning campaign at last year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, beating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in back-to-back matches to win her maiden WTA 1000 title.

The Kazakh carried her rich vein of form to Miami and almost ended up completing the elusive 'Sunshine Double'. However, she fell at the final hurdle to two-time Major winner Petra Kvitova in straight sets. Rybakina did enjoy a good week at the Hard Rock Stadium though, beating top-quality opponents like Jessica Pegula and Paula Badosa en route to the championship match.

Rybakina won her second and most recent big title in Rome, beating Swiatek in the quarterfinals before dominating first-time finalist Anhelina Kalinina and big-hitting Jelena Ostapenko en route to her triumph. The Kazakh had a quiet few months following the clay season, failing to win a title.

This year, however, Elena Rybakina has been in scintillating form, winning the WTA 500 events in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi in a comfortable fashion. While she finished runner-up to familiar foe Swiatek in Doha, she will be one of the firm favourites to pick up her third title of the year in Miami.