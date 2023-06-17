Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina spends 24th birthday visitng Red Bull Museum in Austria

Elena Rybakina was recently spotted in Salzburg, Austria, where she visited the Red Bull Museum, while still recovering from the illness that forced her to withdraw from the 2023 French Open.

On Saturday (June 17), the Kazakh visited the museum in which planes and Formula 1 champions' cars are displayed, a day which just so happens to be her 24th birthday.

It is presumed that Rybakina was invited to the museum because of Red Bull becoming her new official sponsor since the 2023 French Open.

(It's the Red Bull Museum where planes and F1 world champion cars are exposed)

After her second round win at Roland Garros against Linda Noskova, Rybakina was asked by a journalist how high she could fly if her new sponsor gave her wings, a reference to her Red Bull partnership.

"I'm very happy to be with Red Bull. Maybe today I should've drank a bit of it before the match, because I played so early and it's unusal for the past tournaments that I've played. It's not easy to wake up! But, yeah, I'm really happy to be with them," the 24-year-old explained.

During the 2023 French Open, she also revealed switching her gear sponsorship from Adidas to Yonex.

"Starting a new chapter with Elena Rybakina," team Yonex later confirmed on social media.

It's worth mentioning that during her opening match in Paris, the reigning Wimbledon champion stayed loyal to Adidas tennis shoes, specifically the Avacourt model.

Previously, Rybakina signed with Adidas in 2020 as her apparel and shoe sponsor, after being sponsored by Nike prior to that.

Elena Rybakina celebrates World No. 3 career-high

Elena Rybakina after winning Wimbledon 2022

Elena Rybakina didn't win a single WTA point for winning Wimbledon in 2022, but she has managed to climb up to the third spot in the rankings because of her other results.

The Kazakh achieved the highest ranking of her career despite having to withdraw from the third round of the 2023 French Open due to a respiratory illness.

She celebrated her accomplishment with a cake that said "3 in the world", which she posted on Instagram.

Rybakina will soon be present at Wimbledon, where she will have the chance to defend her title, but also to earn points this year, as there won't be another ATP and WTA points ban.

The World No. 3 defeated Ons Jabeur, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, in the 2022 Wimbledon final, winning the first Grand Slam title of her career and becoming the first player from Kazakhstan, man or woman, to win a Major singles title.

