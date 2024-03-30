Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins will lock horns in the women's singles final at Miami Open 2024.
Both players have been in terrific form throughout the tournament, though their respective paths to the final have been contrasting. While Danielle Collins is yet to drop a set, all but one of Elena Rybakina's matches have gone to three sets.
Rybakina entered the WTA 1000 event as the fourth seed and received a bye in the first round by virtue of being one of the seeded players. The Kazakh started with a hard-fought 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Clara Tauson before edging out Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-4. Her only straight-set win in Miami came in the fourth round against Madison Keys as she won 6-3, 7-5.
Rybakina then edged out compatriot 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4 before defeating three-time champion Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2) to reach the Miami Open final for the second year in a row.
Unlike the Kazakh, Danielle Collins had to start her run in Miami in the first round, where she came back from a set down to defeat compatriot Bernarda Pera 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. The American then triumphed 6-2, 6-2 over 30th seed Anastasia Potapova to book her place in the third round, where she registered a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Elina Avanesyan.
Collins then faced 19th seed Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round and beat her 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. Here, she faced 23rd seed Caroline Garcia and beat her by the very same scoreline to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal. Collins was up against 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and registered her third successive 6-3, 6-2 win to reach her maiden WTA 1000 final.
The Miami Open final will be the fifth meeting between Collins and Rybakina, with the Kazakh currently leading 3-1 in the head-to-head.
Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins match schedule
The women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins will be the second and final match at the Stadium on Saturday, March 30.
Match Timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 12:30 am IST, 7 pm GMT.
Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins streaming details
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, and the other countries mentioned below, can catch live action at the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Amazon Prime
Australia: beIN SPORTS
Canada: TSN
India: Tennis Channel
Middle East: beIN SPORTS
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV
Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, and Russia: Eurosport
Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland: Eurosport Nordics
Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore: beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia
Hong Kong: PCCW
Japan: NHK
Greece: OTE
Poland: Polsat
Germany, Austria, and Switzerland: Sky Deutschland
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: Telefonica/Movistar
Latin America: ESPN International Latam
Africa: Supersport Africa
Turkey: Ssport
New Zealand: Sky NZ
