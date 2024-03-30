Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins will lock horns in the women's singles final at Miami Open 2024.

Both players have been in terrific form throughout the tournament, though their respective paths to the final have been contrasting. While Danielle Collins is yet to drop a set, all but one of Elena Rybakina's matches have gone to three sets.

Rybakina entered the WTA 1000 event as the fourth seed and received a bye in the first round by virtue of being one of the seeded players. The Kazakh started with a hard-fought 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Clara Tauson before edging out Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-4. Her only straight-set win in Miami came in the fourth round against Madison Keys as she won 6-3, 7-5.

Rybakina then edged out compatriot 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4 before defeating three-time champion Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2) to reach the Miami Open final for the second year in a row.

Unlike the Kazakh, Danielle Collins had to start her run in Miami in the first round, where she came back from a set down to defeat compatriot Bernarda Pera 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. The American then triumphed 6-2, 6-2 over 30th seed Anastasia Potapova to book her place in the third round, where she registered a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Elina Avanesyan.

Collins then faced 19th seed Sorana Cirstea in the fourth round and beat her 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. Here, she faced 23rd seed Caroline Garcia and beat her by the very same scoreline to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal. Collins was up against 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and registered her third successive 6-3, 6-2 win to reach her maiden WTA 1000 final.

The Miami Open final will be the fifth meeting between Collins and Rybakina, with the Kazakh currently leading 3-1 in the head-to-head.

Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins match schedule

The women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins will be the second and final match at the Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

Match Timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 12:30 am IST, 7 pm GMT.

Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins streaming details

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, and the other countries mentioned below, can catch live action at the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Tennis Channel

Middle East: beIN SPORTS

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV

Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, and Russia: Eurosport

Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland: Eurosport Nordics

Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore: beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia

Hong Kong: PCCW

Japan: NHK

Greece: OTE

Poland: Polsat

Germany, Austria, and Switzerland: Sky Deutschland

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: Telefonica/Movistar

Latin America: ESPN International Latam

Africa: Supersport Africa

Turkey: Ssport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

