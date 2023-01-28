Elena Rybakina will dominate together with Iga Swiatek over the next five to eight years: Jelena Dokic

Former World No. 4 Jelena Dokic believes Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina will dominate women's tennis in the coming years alongside Iga Swiatek and will win five or six Slams along the way.

Rybakina lost the Australian Open final to Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, succumbing in three sets. But the 2022 Wimbledon champion's performances en route to the summit clash proved that she is not a one-slam wonder and is here to stay.

Dokic echoed that sentiment when speaking to Channel Nine after the Kazakh beat Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals on Thursday. She believes Rybakina will win five or six Majors provided she remains healthy.

“I see someone that is a multiple grand slam champion, maybe five, six slams. I definitely see more than two. It will depend on the injuries. But if she stays healthy, definitely," Dokic said.

"I see her dominating together with Iga Swiatek over the next five to eight years, no doubt about that," she added.

Iga Swiatek has held women's tennis in a chokehold over the past 12 months, winning two Majors while also holding firm on her No. 1 ranking spot.

Meanwhile, the former Wimbledon semifinalist pointed out that Rybakina still has room to improve and get better even though her strengths are quite well-pronounced.

“I actually think she‘s even getting better. I think her game she has things to work on and is still working on, but her weapons are so well produced. I love what I’m seeing," she added.

"I see someone that’s going to win a lot" - Jim Courier also reckons Elena Rybakina is destined for more glory

Elena Rybakina during her final against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Australian Open

Jim Courier also gave his thoughts on Elena Rybakina's future after the Kazakh beat Victoria Azarenka on Thursday. The two-time Australian Open champion believes the Wimbledon champion's elite technique will make it easier for her to remain consistent.

“Why I also think there‘ll be consistency and longevity in her career is she is technically so sound, the grips, the swings, every single shot," Jim Courier said.

He reckons that Rybakina does not need to bring forth wholesale changes to her game but rather minor tinkerings, like slicing the ball more and foraying into the net area more frequently.

“There‘s really not much to change out there, just little additions - maybe adding the slice to her game, coming forward. Yes, I see someone that’s going to win a lot," he added.

