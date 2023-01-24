"So tired of you calling every single Grand Slam winner Williamsesque" - Tennis fans blast journalist for comparing Elena Rybakina to Serena Williams

A journalist comparing Elena Rybakina to legendary Serena Williams has received harsh criticism from a section of the tennis fandom.

The 23-year-old from Kazakhstan shot to fame last year when she beat Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final to and lift her maiden Grand Slam trophy. On Tuesday, January 24, Rybakina defeated Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career.

The 22nd seed is just two matches away from a second Major glory. Out of her five matches so far in this edition, Rybakina has won four in straight sets and ousted players like last year's runner-up Danielle Collins, and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek along the way.

American journalist Christopher Clarey recently took to social media to praise the Kazakh and compare her to 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams in terms of their skill-sets.

"What makes Rybakina so dangerous - so Williamsesque -- is that she can not only overwhelm with serving and flat baseline power. She can run," Clarey wrote.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey

nytimes.com/2023/01/21/spo… What makes Rybakina so dangerous - so Williamsesque -- is that she can not only overwhelm with serving and flat baseline power. She can run What makes Rybakina so dangerous - so Williamsesque -- is that she can not only overwhelm with serving and flat baseline power. She can runnytimes.com/2023/01/21/spo…

A number of fans were unhappy with the comparison, given that Rybakina has won only one Major so far and Williams has put tennis on the map with her unparalleled contributions.

"Serena really made 23 GS over 2 decades look so easy that every other day it’s someone no where near her talent being compared to her after a lil upset. No one on the tour has the draw or skillset that that GOAT possesses so NEXT," a fan tweeted.

"I am so tired of you all calling every single Grand Slam winner/potential winner Serena's daughter/ Wlliamsesque. They are not one time or two time GS winners. Have some respect," a user wrote.

b.// @jamekarose Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey

nytimes.com/2023/01/21/spo… What makes Rybakina so dangerous - so Williamsesque -- is that she can not only overwhelm with serving and flat baseline power. She can run What makes Rybakina so dangerous - so Williamsesque -- is that she can not only overwhelm with serving and flat baseline power. She can runnytimes.com/2023/01/21/spo… I am so tired of you all calling every single grand slam winner/potential winner Serena's daughter/ Wlliamsesque. They are not one time or two time gs winners. Have some respect twitter.com/christophclare… I am so tired of you all calling every single grand slam winner/potential winner Serena's daughter/ Wlliamsesque. They are not one time or two time gs winners. Have some respect twitter.com/christophclare…

"The only thing that Serena Williams and Elena Rybakina have in common is that they play tennis," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

WilliamsForever @AnaVeeRena Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey

nytimes.com/2023/01/21/spo… What makes Rybakina so dangerous - so Williamsesque -- is that she can not only overwhelm with serving and flat baseline power. She can run What makes Rybakina so dangerous - so Williamsesque -- is that she can not only overwhelm with serving and flat baseline power. She can runnytimes.com/2023/01/21/spo… Forget the comparison and let’s just start with run… her movement is *clearly* the worst part of her game twitter.com/christophclare… Forget the comparison and let’s just start with run… her movement is *clearly* the worst part of her game twitter.com/christophclare…

Elena Rybakina to face Victoria Azarenka in Australian Open 2023 SF

Elena Rybakina during her quarterfinal clash

Elena Rybakina will lock horns with two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open on Thursday, January 26. The Kazakh beat Azarenka in straight sets in last year's Indian Wells, which is their only tour-level meeting so far.

After reaching the last four, Rybakina stated that she was using her experience from winning the 2022 Wimbledon and was focused only on her next match instead of thinking about winning the title.

"Of course, I got all the experience at Wimbledon, and it's helping me now this time here in Australia and I know what to expect," Rybakina said. "Feeling good on the court and just really enjoying every match I'm playing here. In the beginning of the tournament, it feels like, 'Oh, it's such a long tournament', of course, if you keep on winning. Now it seems already close. It's still I'm trying to focus just on one match."

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes