Elena Rybakina withdraws from Japan Open after row over performance byes

Elena Rybakina pulled out of the 2023 Japan Women's Open on Sunday (September 24) after having recently criticized the WTA for introducing the concept of performance byes.

In her statement to the organizers of the WTA 500 event in Tokyo, Rybakina wrote that she needed to "prioritize her health and fitness."

"I'm really sorry to have to withdraw from Tokyo this year. I was really looking forward to playing the event and I love the city. I have to prioritise my health and fitness and need time to get to 100 per cent health," Elena Rybakina's statement read.

For what its worth, the timing of the World No. 5's announcement comes as rather strange. She had taken to social media earlier on Saturday (September 23) to express her frustration at WTA for not giving her a first-round bye in the women's singles draw in Tokyo, in spite of her being seeded third at the event.

Instead, the women's governing body chose to award "performance byes" to fourth and fifth seeds Caroline Garcia and Maria Sakkari, respectively, both of whom are ranked below the Kazakh.

Elena Rybakina was admittedly miffed with these developments, going by her sarcastic dig at the WTA on her Instagram story. She wrote the following caption along with a few emojis:

"Performance bye, thank you for changing the rules last moment. Great decisions as always WTA."

Elena Rybakina has put together a great WTA season despite her fitness niggles

Elena Rybakina poses (L) with the WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells

Elena Rybakina has had some great results this year, with an impressive 42-12 win-loss record and two big titles in Indian Wells and Rome to boot. The Kazakh also reached the final of the 2023 Australian Open final, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Despite her Melbourne heartbreak, Rybakina won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells about two months later. She would add another 1000-level title to her trophy cabinet later in the season at the Italian Open in May.

Interestingly enough, the 24-year-old defeated Iga Swiatek thrice this season, when the latter was placed at the top of the WTA rankings. Regardless of her top-level performances, the Kazakh has still struggled to be consistent due to issues pertaining to her form and physical conditioning.

Rybakina first withdrew from the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships ahead of her last-eight clash with Coco Gauff, citing a lower back injury. The Kazakh was then forced to pull out of the French Open ahead of the third round due to a viral illness.

The World No. 5 has also retired mid-way through a couple of her matches this year. In April, she retired during her second-round match in Stuttgart while trailing Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 1-6, 1-3. She also retired after having led Italy's Jasmine Paolini by a set in the Round of 16 in Cincinnati due to a shoulder injury.