Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina staged a triumphant Grand Slam comeback. The former World No.3 defeated No.26 seed Martina Trevisan of Italy 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the French Open second round.

Svitolina eliminated last year's Roland Garros semifinalist Trevisan after just 70 minutes of play in her first Grand Slam match since the 2022 Australian Open. She made a comeback this season from maternity leave.

Apart from tennis, Elina Svitolina also reflected on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war in her post-match press conference. She claims to have undergone a significant personal transformation due to the war that her country is involved in.

She emphasized valuing her family more and cherishing the time spent with them, as well as appreciating the simple moments of everyday life.

"Yeah, firstly, I changed. I think war changed me in so many ways. I think I treasure more my family, my time with my family, my time just on a daily basis," she said.

Svitolina then acknowledged her fortunate position and recognized the significance of having a voice. She appreciated the opportunity to compete in major events and viewed it as a chance to inspire and motivate young children in Ukraine.

"You know, I really try to understand that how lucky I am to be where I am and to have a voice, as well. Also to, you know, to play on such a big event, to have opportunity to play such big events, to motivate young kids of Ukraine, to have this opportunity," she said.

Grateful for the positive turn her life has taken, the Ukrainian expressed a desire to give back and contribute to those in need.

"So, in so many ways, I'm just grateful that my life turned like that, so that's why right now, I just want to give this little part to the people who need it the most right now. So, yeah, just want to do something in return," Elina Svitolina said.

"Super excited about the win and the comeback" - Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina in action at the 2023 French Open - Day Two.

Elina Svitolina expressed her joy at winning her first-round match at the French Open against Martina Trevisan. She highlighted the positive impact of winning the Strasbourg title, which served as excellent preparation for the Grand Slam.

"Yeah, super excited about the win and the comeback, of course. Couldn't be better prepared for the Grand Slam after winning in Strasbourg. Played great tennis," the Ukrainian star said.

She was happy with her performance, in which the 28-year-old displayed solid tennis and achieved a confident win.

"Yeah, of course, today's match was great from my side. Played really solid, and got a good, confident win."

Svitolina will next lock horns with Storm Sanders in the second round on Wednesday (May 31).

