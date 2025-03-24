Elina Svitolina issues word of caution to Iga Swiatek ahead of Miami Open showdown; Pole responds with her own warning

Elina Svitolina has sent out a warning to Iga Swiatek ahead of their blockbuster fourth-round clash at the 2025 Miami Open. However, the Pole responded with a cautionary message of her own.

Ad

Svitolina faced Karolina Muchova in the third round of the WTA 1000 event, with the Ukrainian fending off Muchova's comeback effort to claim a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory. Meanwhile, Swiatek triumphed over Elise Mertens 7-6(2), 6-1 to set up an exciting showdown with the World No. 22 for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Following her win, Elina Svitolina joined Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel and previewed her upcoming clash with Iga Swiatek. Emphasizing that she had "nothing to lose," the Ukrainian asserted that she was ready to deliver the monumental effort it would require to beat Swiatek.

Ad

Trending

"We've played a couple of times so we know each other’s game. For me, I feel like I have nothing to lose and only things to gain. I’ll try to recover because we are playing tomorrow. I’ll just try to be there with my game plan, talk with my coach and be ready for her. Of course, she has a big game, she’s a big champion and knows how to win. So for sure, it will take a lot from me to beat her, but I’m ready for that," Svitolina said.

Ad

Interestingly, Swiatek warned that she would be well-prepared tactically to take on the "tough" challenge of facing the Ukrainian. During her own interview with Amritraj, the Pole also acknowledged that the clash would require her to be very proactive in her approach.

"For sure, it's going to be tough. Elina is a great player and she has a lot of experience. She's just, you know, solid, I have to be solid even more and also proactive. I'm happy to take on the challenge. I'm going to prepare tactically and we'll see," Swiatek said.

Ad

Iga Swiatek holds the head-to-head advantage against Elina Svitolina, having won two of their three previous meetings. Their most recent encounter took place at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, where the five-time Grand Slam champion claimed a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Iga Swiatek aims to win second Miami Open crown; Elina Svitolina on the hunt for maiden title

Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is aiming to win her second title at the Miami Open after triumphing at the tournament in 2022 to complete the Sunshine Double. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina is on the hunt for her maiden title at the WTA 1000 event in Florida.

Ad

The Pole faces a tough road ahead, given the formidable players in her path to the title. If Swiatek triumphs over Svitolina, she will take on No. 10 seed Paula Badosa or rising star Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 2's potential semifinal opponents include Emma Raducanu, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, and Marta Kostyuk. Meanwhile, the likes of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, defending champion Danielle Collins, or World No. 3 Coco Gauff could meet Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback