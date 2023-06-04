Elina Svitolina has entered her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since giving birth to her daughter Skai in October last year.

Svitolina came up against the No. 9 seed and last year's semi-finalist Daris Kasatkina in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open on Sunday. The two women went toe-to-toe, playing long rallies and pushing each other hard. Svitolina eventually came out on top, defeating her Russian opponent 6-4, 7-6(5).

Despite being unable to serve out the match at 5-4 and 6-5 in the second set, Svitolina edged past Kasatkina in the tiebreaker. The result is another remarkable feat for Svitolina, who is now on a 9-match winning streak.

In her post-match interview, Elina Svitolina was visibly emotional after a top 10 win and thanked the French crowd for their support.

"Now I can feel was Gael was experiencing for all these years, and I'm really thankful for all the French people who support me so much. thank you," Svitolina said.

The Ukrainian then spoke about her remarkable success in such a quick time after giving birth and hoped to push even harder in her next match.

"I wouldn't dream about this when I was giving birth in October last year. You know, it's unbelievable for me to compete here, and then going all the way to the quarter-final is definitely special feeling. And hopefully, I can push even further."

The 28-year-old has reached the quarterfinal of the Roland Garros thrice in the past: 2015, 2017, and 2020. This year, she entered the main draw via protected ranking and has defeated the likes of Martina Trevisan, also a 2022 semi-finalist, Storm Hunter, and Anna Blinkova.

Next, she will face either World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or former Roland Garros finalist Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals.

"We have shifts with Gael" - Elina Svitolina on playing her first Grand Slam with her daughter

Gael Monfils watching Svitolina at the 2023 French Open

Elina Svitolina then opened up about how she managed to practice and play at her first Major with her daughter present. Svitolina and her husband, Gael Monfils, who was present at Svitolina's last three matches, are taking shifts to watch over Skai, thus giving her adequate time to concentrate on her game at the 2023 French Open.

"We spend a lot of great time together off the court, and it is a first time, first tournament for Skai actually. So we know we have shifts with Gael," Svitolna said.

Svitolina also spoke about enjoying time with her family and especially with Monfils while playing in Paris, saying:

"We enjoy the company of each other and our quality time as a family."

Elina Svitolina arrived in Paris after winning her first title as a mother, the Strasbourg Open, and has been surprising everyone with her mental and physical endurance against top players at the 2023 French Open.

