Elina Svitolina shares adorable photo of daughter Skai opening Christmas presents on the festive eve

Elina Svitolina recently shared a heartwarming picture of her 14-month-old daughter Skai opening Christmas presents on the eve of the festive day.

Svitolina, currently ranked No. 25 in the world, has been enjoying some quality time with her loved ones after a successful comeback to the sport following her maternity leave. The former World No. 3 had a remarkable comeback season that saw her reach the quarterfinal of Roland Garros and the semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships.

Svitolina announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Gael Monfils, whom she married in July 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter, Skai, on October 15, 2022. Svitolina took a maternity leave from the tour to focus on her family and recovery.

The 29-year-old returned to the tour in April 2023 but struggled to find her form and confidence in the first few tournaments. She lost four of her first five matches, however, she did not give up and soon found her groove again. She won the title in Strasbourg in May, dropping only one set.

The Ukranian ended her season at the US Open, where she reached the third round. She beat Anna-Lena Friedsam and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, before losing to Jessica Pegula in a three-set thriller.

Svitolina shared a glimpse of her family life on her Instagram account on Sunday, December 24. She posted a picture of her daughter Skai, who was about to open a gift-wrapped box.

"Time to unwrap the gifts 🎉," Svitolina wrote.

Elina Svitolina to manage the Ukrainian National Team at the Billie Jean Cup for the next 4 years

Elina Svitolina is set to take on managerial responsibilities for the Ukrainian women's national team during the next four years at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Continuing her ongoing efforts to enhance tennis in Ukraine, Svitolina will now lead the women's team, aiming to propel them to increased success in international team competitions.

The UTF revealed that the women’s team rights will be given to Svitolina’s foundation from 2024 to 2027. The Ukrainian shared the news with her fans on social media on Monday (December 18).

"A new chapter in the history of the Svitolina Foundation: for the next 4 years, we will manage the Ukrainian women's national team in the @BJKCup team tennis championships," Svitolina wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The qualifiers for the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup are scheduled for April 12 and 13, 2024. Sixteen teams will compete in eight ties in a home-and-away format. The eight victorious nations will advance to the finals in November, joining current champions Canada, runners-up Italy, hosts Spain, and the wild-card entrant Czech Republic.

In the qualifiers, Ukraine is matched against Romania, following their loss to the Czech Republic in the previous qualifiers. The upcoming competition will be intriguing to observe as the team navigates the challenges under the guidance of Svitolina and her foundation next year.