Elina Svitolina shares emotional message crediting fellow Ukrainians' mentality amid Russia war behind her Madrid Open success

Elina Svitolina reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open 2025 for the first time in her career. After her win, she acknowledged the support of her countrymen and credited them with being her driving force on the court.

Svitolina dominated in the quarterfinals, beating Moyuka Uchijima in straight sets. The Ukranian had a 78 percent win percentage on the first serve, which was well complemented by her strong baseline game.

Svitolina has had a great start to the claycourt season, winning the WTA 250 in Rouen before making her first-ever semifinal appearance at the Caja Magica in Madrid. Svitolina is on a nine-match winning streak and has not dropped a single set in those matches.

The 30-year-old tennis star, who has a two-year-old daughter, Skai, runs a foundation to support young talent and promote Ukrainian tennis. In the post-match interview, she revealed how she balances each aspect of her life.

“Well, I have lots on my plate, but yeah, I draw energy, motivation from people. Yeah, just when I go back to Ukraine, just you know, I get so much energy from the older people that are right now over there having a tough time and yeah, just trying to keep it up and bring some wins for Ukraine,” Svitolina said via the Tennis Letter.

Svitolina recently praised her husband and fellow tennis player, Gael Monfils, for pushing her to win more matches and titles.

Elina Svitolina will face Arya Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Madrid Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina is set to clash against the World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Madrid Open 2025. The two have met 12 times on the tour, with the Ukrainian leading the head-to-head record at 8-4.

Sabalenka edged out Marta Kostyuk in a tight quarterfinal contest. The match was concluded in two hard-fought tie-breaker sets. The Belarusian has shown great rhythm till now in the claycourt season, finishing as runner-up in the Stuttgart Open and reaching the semifinals in Madrid.

The two-time Madrid Open winner faces another Ukrainian, Elina Svitolina, in the semifinals, in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

