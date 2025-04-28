Elina Svitolina dedicates touching tribute to husband Gael Monfils after beating Elena Rybakina at Madrid Open

Elina Svitolina has explained the special role her husband Gael Monfils plays in her success on tour. The Ukrainian made the endearing remarks after beating Elena Rybakina at the 2025 Madrid Open.

Svitolina, who recently clinched the WTA 250 title on clay in Rouen, has extended her winning streak with a strong start to her campaign in Madrid. Following a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win over Sonay Kartal in her opening match, the 30-year-old defeated Rybakina 6-3, 6-4 to book her place in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event.

During her on-court interview, Elina Svitolina credited Gael Monfils for motivating her to keep working hard for more achievements. The Ukrainian also proudly highlighted her husband's triumph at the ASB Classic in January, as well as her own recent victory in Rouen.

"I feel like we are motivating each other, me and Gael. Keep pushing, keep trying to win matches, win titles. He won a title in Auckland and me last week in Rouen. We’re trying to keep up with each other and just trying to enjoy every opportunity that we have," Svitolina said.

Svitolina recently also opened up about how Monfils had inspired her to reach the Rouen final by promising to come support her if she made it to the title clash. The Frenchman kept his word and later even penned a proud message congratulating his wife on her victory.

Interestingly, the morning after Elina Svitolina's triumph was less than celebratory, since both the Ukrainian and Gael Monfils were given an early wake-up call by the anti-doping authorities.

Elina Svitolina to face Maria Sakkari in Madrid Open 4R; Gael Monfils pulls out of tournament

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina - Source: Getty

Following her victory over Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina will lock horns with Maria Sakkari in the fourth round of the 2025 Madrid Open. Sakkari upset sixth seed Jasmine Paolini with a 6-2, 6-1 win to set up the meeting with the Ukrainian.

The duo's head-to-head record is tied at 2-2, with Svitolina securing a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 triumph in their latest meeting at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. If the Ukrainian emerges victorious at the WTA 1000 event, she will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova or Moyuka Uchijima in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Gael Monfils had a disappointing run at the Madrid Open. Although the Frenchman won his opening match against Borna Gojo 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, he was forced to withdraw from the tournament before his second-round clash against Andrey Rublev due to illness.

