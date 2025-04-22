Elina Svitolina and husband Gael Monfils face anti-doping wake-up call in Madrid hours after her Rouen triumph

Hours after clinching her 18th singles title at the Open de Rouen, Elina Svitolina, along with her husband, Gael Monfils, underwent anti-doping tests. The Frenchman was present in his home nation to watch his wife triumph.

On Sunday, April 20, Svitolina defeated Olga Danilovic in a hard-fought final in Rouen 6-4, 7-6(8). The Ukrainian was watched on by her 38-year-old husband, Monfils, from the stands as she earned her 18th title.

"I feel very good, it was a good tournament for me," Svitolina said after her victory (via WTA Tour). "Not an easy final, but very happy I could win all my matches in two sets and play good matches. I’m happy with the start of the season."

Soon after, the couple traveled to Spain in a private jet as both of them will be playing at the Madrid Open next. However, early in the morning in Madrid, the couple had to undergo anti-doping tests. Revealing the news through an image on her Instagram Story, the Ukrainian captioned it:

""Love" the early mornings when we are in sync with anti-doping controls"

Elina Svitolina's Instagram Story | Instagram @elisvitolina

Svitolina will receive a bye in her first round in Madrid as she is seeded, while World No. 42 Monfils will take on a qualifier.

Gael Monfils shares a funny update about wife Elina Svitolina after Rouen Open triumph

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open - Source: Getty

Soon after World No. 17 Elina Svitolina bagged her 18th title in Rouen, she and husband Gael Monfils traveled to Madrid in a private jet. Upon reaching their destination, the Ukrainian booked an Uber XL.

The Frenchman amusingly showed off the size of the vehicle and joked that she had booked this after winning the tournament.

"We just landed in Madrid, and my wife tells me she ordered an Uber XL. Well… have a look. That’s the Uber XL [he turns the camera to the vehicle]... Now she wins a tournament — and immediately starts booking Uber XLs!" Monfils said (translated from French).

At the Madrid Open, Svitolina is seeded 17th and has received a bye in the first round. She will face the winner of Jaqueline Cristian vs. Sonay Kartal in the second round.

Meanwhile, Monfils is preparing to face a qualifier in the first round of the Masters 1000 event. The winner of his match will take on the seventh seed, Andrey Rublev, in the second round.

