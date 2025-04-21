Gael Monfils teases wife Elina Svitolina for her spending habit after Rouen win

Gael Monfils recently delighted fans with a hilarious video alongside his wife, Elina Svitolina. The engaging glimpses emerged from their trip to Madrid for the upcoming ATP and WTA 1000 event. The Frenchman was seen teasing his wife as she booked a luxurious ride after clinching her first title of the year in Rouen.

Monfils began dating Svitolina in 2018, and they got engaged in April 2021, followed by their wedding that took place on July 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Svitolina is enjoying a strong season and recently won the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole. Monfils, on the other hand, secured the Auckland title in January 2025 and became the oldest ATP champion at 38 years and four months.

Amid the adorable chronicles of their happy married life, Monfils dropped updates from their travel to Madrid for the upcoming clay court event. In the video, the Frenchman joked how Svitolina turned into a spendthrift after clinching the title in Rouen. She booked a luxurious Uber XL, to which the 38-year-old jokingly reacted with a taunt.

"We just landed in Madrid, and my wife tells me she ordered an Uber XL. Well… have a look. That’s the Uber XL. Now she wins a tournament — and immediately starts booking Uber XLs!," he said in the video (per Ukrainian Tennis BTU on X).

Gael Monfils abruptly withdrew from the BMW Open after his round of 32 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters. Svitolina, on the other hand, is on a five-match win streak and is now planning to begin her campaign in Madrid.

Elina Svitolina gains notable confidence after clinching the title in Rouen

Elina Svitolina at Poland vs Ukraine ? Billie Jean King Cup - Source: Getty

WTA star Elina Svitolina's victory over Olga Danilovic not only added an 18th tour-level title under her belt but also boosted her confidence for the events to come. During her post-match on-court interview, the 30-year-old mentioned how her week in Rouen helped her perform a self-analysis of her game.

However, she also addressed the difficulties she faced during her road to the title.

"I feel very good, it was a good tournament for me. Not an easy final, but very happy I could win all my matches in two sets and play good matches. I’m happy with the start of the season. I feel confident about my game, I trust my game. The way it was from the beginning of the tournament, some players played really well, but I stayed calm and kept fighting,” she said.

Already in Madrid, Elina Svitolina is scheduled to begin her campaign at the WTA 1000 event on Friday, April 25th. While the name of her opening match rival still remains undisclosed, it remains to be seen if she can add more numbers to her current win streak.

