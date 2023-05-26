Elina Svitolina, Sloane Stephens & tennis world congratulate Garbine Muguruza on her engagement to boyfriend Arthur Borges

Elina Svitolina and Sloane Stephens were among the tennis personalitites who congratulated former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza on her engagement.

The Spaniard, who is currently ranked 167th in the world, started dating Borges in 2021 and the couple announced their engagement on Friday, May 26. Muguruza shared an image of herself and Borges on social media and used a very popular line from the movie "Jerry Maguire" for her caption, which was followed by a heart and a ring emoji.

"You had me at ‘Hello'", the Spaniard's caption on Instagram read.

A lot of tennis players commented on Garbine Muruguza's post to congratulate her on her engagement.

Elina Svitolina wrote that she was happy for the couple while Sloane Stephens and Feliciano Lopez simply commented with a "Congratulations". Other tennis figures who congratulated Muguruza and Borges on their engagement include the Spaniard's former coach Conchita Martinez, Johanna Konta, Dominika Cibulkova and Carla Suarez Navarro.

The former World No. 1 claimed that she felt weird when Borges went down on one knee to propose to her and that she soon began to cry.

“It felt weird,” she said of the moment before he proposed. I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic," Muguruza told Spanish publication Hola.

Garbine Muguruza will miss the clay and grass court seasons

Garbine Muguruza in action at the Adelaide International 1

Garbine Muguruza, meanwhile, has announced her withdrawal from the clay and grasscourt seasons to prioritize her mental well-being.

"Hey guys what's going on. Spending time with family and friends and it's really been healthy and amazing so I am going to lengthen this period till summer, therefore I am going to miss clay and grass season. Thanks for all the lovely messages and will be updating you guys," Muguruza wrote on Instagram earlier this year.

"I am a tennis player who has gone through ups and downs in her career, I have experience and I must simplify things," she added.

Muguruza has not won any of her four matches so far this season, suffering opening-round defeats at the Adelaide International 1, Adelaide International 2, Australian Open, and Lyon Open. She was scheduled to compete at the Abu Dhabi but pulled out before her opening match against Karolina Pliskova.

