Elina Svitolina takes pride in being '24*7 mother', shares adorable pictures with newborn daughter from Ukraine-relief gala dinner

Ukrainian tennis sensation Elina Svitolina recently shared some adorable pictures with her newborn daughter.

Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils welcomed a baby girl on October 15, the couple announced on social media. They also stated that they have named their child Skai.

Since then, both have frequently posted pictures of themselves enjoying quality time with their child, as well as TikTok videos. The Ukrainian made sure to do so once more when she recently uploaded a series of adorable photos with her newborn on Instagram in which she was seen holding her and having a beautiful moment with her during a gala dinner she hosted.

"Mum job 24/7," Svitolina captioned her post.

Elina Svitolina hosts gala dinner to raise funds for Ukraine

Elina Svitolina recently organized a gala dinner at the Monaco Yacht Club in Monte Carlo, which was attended by well-known figures like Lesia Tsurenko, Marta Kostyuk and Tony Parker, among others.

The Ukrainian announced the event in November, stating that the funds earned will be used to benefit the Elina Svitolina Foundation's projects as well as the post-war Ukrainian tennis recovery program. She added that the money would also be used to help families affected by the war in Ukraine.

"On Friday, December 2, 2022 I’m holding the Annual Gala Dinner, which will be held for the first time at Monaco Yacht Club. The funds raised during this evening, placed under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, will be used to finance the programs set up by @esvitolinafoundation since 2019 including post-war Ukrainian tennis recovery program, but also to continue the logistical and material support provided to the families of beneficiaries severely impacted by the war in Ukraine," Svitolina wrote.

"For me, this is an opportunity to once again remind everyone that the war continues. My goal is to gather those who support Ukraine and find new friends and partners for my Foundation. The team and I firmly believe in victory and are already thinking about the post-war restoration of the sports infrastructure. Young talents who fled the country because of the war should know that they will soon be very welcome at home❤️", she added.

Meanwhile, Svitolina is yet to announce when, if at all, she will return to competitive tennis. She last competed on the WTA Tour in March at the Miami Open, before announcing taking a break from tennis shortly thereafter.

