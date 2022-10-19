"Ready to take on the world" - Elina Svitolina shares first glimpse of newborn daughter as return to action beckons

Elina Svitolina shared a picture of her newborn baby and looked set to take a trip with her little girl, less than a week after giving birth. Svitolina and her husband, French tennis star Gael Monfils, became parents to their daughter Skaï Monfils, last Friday.

Svitolina took to social media to share an adorable photo of her daughter in the distance next to a couple of travel bags, suggesting that she was ready to take a trip with the little one.

"Ready to take on the world," Elina Svitolina wrote in a story on Instagram.

Elina Svitolina via Instagram Stories.

Last week, Svitolina took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself and Monfils with their newborn baby. Svitolina thanked Monfils for "living through the unforgettable moment" with her.

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils. Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me," Svitolina wrote in an Instagram post.

Former World No. 3 Svitolina's return to the WTA tour is highly anticipated, especially now that her baby is born, and she could make a comeback sooner rather than later. The Ukrainian superstar last played in late March at the Miami Open, where she lost in the first round. She has played just 13 singles matches this season. Her biggest task upon returning to the tour will be to improve her current WTA singles ranking of No. 230.

Back in July, the 28-year-old was part of a charity event organized by Iga Swiatek to raise funds for war victims in her home country Ukraine. While Svitolina could not play, she was the chair umpire during the exhibition matches.

"Most beautiful gift" - Gael Monfils reacts to birth of his and Elina Svitolina's daughter

Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open Toronto.

Gael Monfils also took to social media to express his sheer joy after becoming a father to daughter Skai. He called it the "most amazing night" of his life and lauded his wife Elina Svitolina for being strong and brave throughout the same.

"I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am. Elina was strong and brave. I can't t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ," Monfils wrote on Instagram.

Monfils himself last competed on tour at the Canadian Open in early August, losing in the Round of 16. The Frenchman has also played very few singles matches on tour this year, making only 21 appearances so far.

