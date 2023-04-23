Elina Svitolina attended the Real Madrid-Celta Vigo La Liga fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, April 22, before commencing her campaign at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Svitolina has only recently returned from maternity leave, having competed in the 2023 Charleston Open. She was just granted a wildcard to the 2023 Madrid Open, which begins on Tuesday, April 25, and runs until May 5.

Before commencing her campaign in Madrid, Elina Svitolina attended the La Liga game where goals from Marco Asensio and Eder Militao helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 win over Celta. The victory helped Los Blancos cut Barcelona's lead at the top of the standings to eight points. However, Barca have a game in hand.

The Ukrainian tennis star took to social media to share a series of pictures of herself attending the game as well as a few shots from the stadium.

"¡Hala, Madrid!" Svitolina captioned her Instagram post.

Svitolina was defeated in the second round of the ITF Switzerland 01A by Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik after her appearance at the Charleston Open.

Svitolina's next match was at the ITF Portugal 04A, a W100 tournament in Oeiras, where she faced Clara Tauson. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian was unable to secure victory, succumbing to the Dane 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Svitolina will seek to regain her winning momentum back in Madrid.

"We motivated each other" - Elina Svitolina credits Gael Monfils for motivating her to make a comeback after her pregnancy break

Elina Svitolina at the US Open

Elina Svitolina made her first appearance on the tennis court since last year's Miami Open at the Charleston Open.

Svitolina credited her husband Gael Monfils for inspiring her to return to tennis after her pregnancy hiatus. She also added that the two inspired one another's individual comebacks. Svitolina discussed how she and Monfils worked together over the winter to prepare for a return to the tennis tour.

“This winter we both prepared ourselves to come back and compete and it was great because we motivated each other,” the 28-year old said. “It's important to have someone who understands your goals.”

Elina Svitolina hopes to do well at both the Italian Open, a tournament she has won twice, and the French Open. The Ukrainian admitted that she didn't have any particular goals apart from maintaining a certain level of tennis day in and day out.

“I love everything about that tournament. I will try to do well there and at Roland Garros," Svitolina said. "[As for ranking goals], my tennis has priority – the ranking will be a [result] of the level I can express.”

