Elina Svitolina wins first title as mother, beats Anna Blinkova in Strasbourg Open final

Elina Svitolina won her first WTA title after becoming a mother when she got the better of Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament. Svitolina, along with her husband Gael Monfils, became parents to Skai in October 2022.

This is Svitlona's second Internationaux de Strasbourg title and the 17th of her career. This is the Ukrainian player's first title since she won the WTA 250 in Chicago in 2021. The former World No. 3 now has an impressive 10-0 record in WTA 250 finals and 6-0 record in clay-court finals in her career.

Elina Svitolina looked solid, and her game was top-notch throughout the match. She won the first three games of each set and never trailed in the match. She broke Blinkova seven times in the final, stamping her authority on the match.

José Morgado @josemorgado Elina Svitolina beats Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 in Strasbourg for her first title since coming back from baby break.



Now 17 career titles, great career.



The only small blip in the final was in the second set, when Svitolina gave it her all to save three break points. The rallies also included a whopping 11-deuce game as the Ukrainian held and took a 2-0 lead after winning the first set 6-2. Elina Svitolina then wrapped up the match in quick time to win her 17th WTA career title.

She is now the fifth wildcard in the Strasbourg Open's history to win the title. Angelique Kerber (2022), Samantha Stosur (2017 and 2015), Maria Sharapova (2010), and Stefanie Graf (1997) have won titles in Strasbourg as wildcards earlier.

Elina Svitolina up against 26th seed at French Open

Elina Svitlolina at the BNP Paribas Open earlier this year.

As the focus shifts to the French Open 2023, Elina Svitolina has an intriguing first-round match at Roland Garros.

Ranked 508 on the tour, as she had taken a sabbatical from tennis citing injuries, the mental toll of the Russian invasion of her home country, and pregnancy, Svitolina will be up against 26th seed and 2022 semifinalist Martina Trevisan of Italy.

Trevisan, incidentally, was forced to retire from her quarterfinal match against Julia Grabher at the Morocco Open in Rabat due to an injury.

Elina Svitolina is currently trying to strike a balance between parenthood and tennis.

"I would like to spend all my time with Skai (her daughter) and share every moment with her. But I decided to return to competition and focus on my tennis. I don't know how many more seasons I will play," she said in an earlier interview with Punto de Break.

Elina Svitolina added that she wants to be committed on court for as long as she wants to play.

"The important thing is to feel good and play better and better. I have to find my rhythm, readapt myself to the circuit and everything that is required. It's a complicated process that I want to face with commitment," she added.

