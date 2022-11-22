Create

"Elon Musk has no clue how to code nor how it works" - Martina Navratilova on the Twitter CEO's ultimatum to employees

Martina Navratilova has consistently spoken out against Elon Musk

Martina Navratilova, who isn't afraid to share her thoughts and opinions on global events, has taken another swipe at Elon Musk, whose chaotic takeover of Twitter is making headlines the world over.

In other words- Musk has no clue how to code nor how it works… #stablegenius :) twitter.com/MaxKennerly/st…

Musk sacked a staggering number of Twitter employees before triggering a mass exodus by declaring that the remaining staff would have to abide by what he described as a "hardcore" working environment or leave the company.

The South African-born business magnate then asked all software engineers to assemble at the company's headquarters after emailing him a bullet point summary of what their code commands had achieved in the past six months, along with up to 10 screenshots of the most "salient lines of code.”

I’m reading this email and the part where he goes, “please email me a bullet point summary of what your code commits have achieved in the past ~6 months, along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code” … like WHAT twitter.com/ZoeSchiffer/st…

Reacting to a social media message that described the Twitter CEO's demand as "an all-time classic Death of Expertise," Martina Navratilova asserted that Elon Musk had "no clue how to code" and lacked knowledge about how it worked.

The above comments were made in relation to a blog written by Ed Zitron, the founder of an American media relations firm, whose followers likened the billionaire's request to "asking a car mechanic to show you their 10 best screws," which were "completely meaningless without context."

Today's Substack is about the death of the myth of Elon Musk, and how his destruction of Twitter has become a public referendum on his own incompetency, arrogance, greed and desperation. Musk has publicly shown himself to be a Fraudulent King. ez.substack.com/p/the-fraudule…

Martina Navratilova had earlier attacked Musk for purportedly lying about his educational qualifications.

The 66-year-old tennis legend also criticized the billionaire for suggesting changes to Twitter's blue verification tickmark after he took over the company late last month.

"This is just the beginning" - Martina Navratilova on TV reporter being threatened during FIFA World Cup

Navratilova added to the chorus against Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup, which has been at the center of controversy ever since Qatar was chosen to host the 2022 edition, was in the news for all the wrong reasons when a Danish television reporter was threatened midway through a broadcast.

Martina Navratilova reacted sharply to the incident with a succinct message that read:

"This is just the beginning."
This is just the beginning twitter.com/BBCWorld/statu…

Qatar, which is under the scanner for its record on human rights and poor treatment of migrant workers, has come under fire from several quarters, including Denmark's football federation.

Danish players will wear toned-down badges and logos in protest against the suppression of labor rights in the Gulf state.

A video of the incident involving the television journalist shows the reporter confronting security personnel after being asked to stop filming.

#BREAKING #QATAR #DENMARK🔴QATAR :#VIDEO DANISH TV REPORTER DURING LIVE BROADCAST WAS INTERRUPTED BY SECURITY PERSONNEL, WHO TRIED TO BREAK HIS CAMERAHe has already received an apology from the Supreme Committee of Qatar#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #Katar #WorldCup2022📹 TV2 https://t.co/sTZX6RP1ue

Martina Navratilova also lauded English singer Dua Lipa for refusing to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. The Czech-American, who won a record nine Wimbledon singles titles during her career, posted a message on social media in support of the 27-year-old star.

"Well done Dua Lipa!" she wrote
Well done Dua Lipa! twitter.com/Variety/status…

